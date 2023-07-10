Body Integrity Identity Disorder: Understanding the Desire for Disability

It is important to acknowledge that Body Integrity Identity Disorder is a real mental health concern. An individual experiencing BIID chooses to have certain limbs or organs excised/amputated from their otherwise healthy bodies. This happens because they truly and deeply feel that that organ or limb does not belong to their body.

Some articles and social media used the phrase "transabled" to describe this condition. However, this is a pejorative and discriminatory phrase that can disempower the individuals with this condition, who are legitimately unwell and see amputation as the only cure for the way they feel. It is much like how individuals with suicidal tendencies largely feel suicide is the only cure for how they feel.

Body integrity identity disorder is a rare mental health condition. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

What Is Body Integrity Identity Disorder?

Many individuals have opened about this condition and their dissatisfaction with their body parts. (Image via West Australian/ West Australian)

This is David Openshaw, who chose to get his limb amputated. Yes, in Body Integrity Identity Disorder a person has an intense desire to have a body part amputated. Individuals with this condition frequently face a great discrepancy between their cognizant identity and the physical appearance of their body parts.

While many individuals feel frustrated and disappointed by their physical looks at some point or the other, the discontent felt by someone with Body Integrity Identity Disorder is much greater. Body integrity disorder frequently lets the sufferers feel as if one of their body part is of no use and is extrenous.

They might feel as if one of their arm or leg isn't theirs and can refuse to make use of the body part or may get it removed from their body altogether. Individuals with this disorder frequently face symptoms of depression and anxiety because they consider the limb unnecessary and naturally believe getting rid of the body part will solve their problems and difficulties.

BIID Treatment : Finding Help

People with BIID may experience intense distress towards a particular part of their bodies. (Image via Getty/ Getty)

BIID, although rare to find, can notably affect an individual's daily life and overall well-being. This disorder mostly impacts voluntary amputees, as those with this condition have functional limbs, which they willing want to get rid off.

Treating Body Integrity Identity Disorder can be challenging due to its complex nature and limited research. However, various therapeutic approaches have shown some promise in helping individuals with Body Integrity Identity Disorder manage their distress and improve their overall well-being. It is crucial to note that treatment approaches should be tailored to each individual's unique needs and preferences.

1) Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

The most common form of therapy, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT), can assist individuals in addressing the underlying psychological factors contributing to BIID.

CBT may focus on exploring distorted body image perceptions and developing coping strategies to manage the distress associated with BIID. However, CBT may not be the only therapeutic intervention for the treatment of Body Integrity Identity Disorder.

2) Supportive Therapy

It is our responsibility to take care and support individuals with this condition. (Image via Pexels/ Polina Tankilevitch)

Engaging in supportive therapy can provide individuals with a safe space to express their feelings, concerns, and experiences related to BIID. It can also offer emotional support and guidance in coping with the challenges associated with the condition. Supportive counselling might sound simple, but it is a crucial component to help individuals going through isolation and difficulties.

3) Mindfulness-Based Interventions

Mindfulness techniques, such as meditation and body-focused practices, may help individuals with BIID develop a non-judgmental awareness of their bodily sensations and reduce distress related to the desire for amputation. It is important to recognize that even with intervention, an individual may choose to go ahead with the amputation.

4) Support Groups

Various forms of support are available. (Image via Pexels/ Polina Tankilevitch)

Joining support groups or online communities of individuals with similar experiences can provide a sense of belonging and understanding. Sharing stories, experiences, and coping strategies can help reduce feelings of isolation and provide emotional support. The general community is likely to stigmatize and label individuals with these symptoms.

5) Ethical Considerations

In some cases, medical professionals may consider elective amputation as a treatment option, but only after an extensive evaluation process, including psychological assessments and ethical considerations. This approach, however, remains controversial, and medical professionals must carefully weigh the potential benefits and risks.

Causes of Body Integrity Identity Disorder

The causes of BIID can be a mix of all factors. (Image via Pexels/ Anna Shvets)

The precise cause of BIID is still under research. Some researchers like to believe it may have risen from an amalgamation of neurological, psychological, and environmental factors.

Certain theories also suggest that Body Integrity Identity Disorder can be connected to body schema disturbances, a condition where a persons perspective of their body doesn't equals to its physical reality. Meanwhile, others indicate that it can be connected to a neurological condition impacting the brain's perception of the body.

Remember, even though there's a lot of research yet to be considered, Body Integrity Identity Disorder is an intricate mental health condition which greatly affects whose who may face it.

Multiple treatment approaches can assist people to cope better with the distress or anxieties and take care of their lives. It is essential to approach the treatment process with reverence and care for each person's distinct challenges and difficulties.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes