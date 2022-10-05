Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Shares his Full Day of Eating for Bulking

Bodybuilding superstar Chris Bumstead is one of the most popular, if not the most popular bodybuilder competing today. He's also the best in his division, and by quite a distance. For the past three years, Bumstead has been dominating the Men's Classic Physique division and will look to retain his crown in the 2022 Olympia.

When you're at the top, it becomes increasingly harder to improve yourself, because you have nobody to catch up to, and your only competition is your past physique. Many see that as having conquered the sport, but not Bumstead. That's the hallmark of an incredible athlete, as Bumstead is constantly looking to improve his physique, despite having a seemingly perfect body.

Considering that it's currently offseason, Bumstead is gearing up for the 2022 Olympia by bulking up to add on as much muscle mass as he can. So, how did Bumstead add even more to his already phenomenal physique? In this article, we'll take a look at his pre-Olympia bulking routine.

Chris Bumstead's Full Day Of Eating

Bumstead has been quite vocal about his training routine and has frequently shared videos and detailed posts with fans regarding his prep. He took to YouTube to give fans some insight into what it's like to eat like an Olympia champion.

For Bumstead, bulking isn't just a spike in calories. Over the course of this summer, he has consistently added calories to his diet in an effort to ease into the routine. For the rest of his bulking phase, he aims to add 500 calories or more to his diet to see how his body reacts. As of now, Bumstead is consuming 4,133 calories a day. To break it up further, he consumes 460 grams of carbs, 164 grams of protein, and 140 grams of fat.

Looking at his macro split, Bumstead is clearly loading up on carbs to give himself more energy in the gym for his workouts. He's still consuming a good amount of protein, enough for his muscles to feed on and recover, while still getting in a solid amount of fat.

For his first meal, Bumstead consumes a shake, amounting to 931 calories, 72 grams of protein, 23 grams of fat, and 114 grams of carbs. Here is a list of the ingredients that go into the shake:

120 grams oats

Raspberries and Blueberries (no specific amount)

Water

1 scoop fiber

2 scoops vanilla protein

30 grams Organic almond butter

For meal two, Bumstead heats up an already prepared meal in the microwave. This is what goes into it:

180 grams chicken breast

250 grams Jasmine rice

20 grams Macadamian nut oil

His third meal is also prepared in advance, and is the final meal Bumstead eats before his workout. Here's what he eats for this meal:

180 grams bison

270 grams Jasmine rice

15 grams Macadamian nut oil

Meals 4 and 5 are both post-workout. For his fourth meal, Chris Bumstead eats this:

180 grams chicken breast

20 grams olive oil

280 grams Jasmine rice

Half an avocado

His fifth meal is pretty much his final meal of the day. At this point, he has achieved most of his calorie goals and eats the difference in this meal. Here is what goes into his final meal:

300 grams potatoes

180 grams ground turkey

Almond butter sandwich

"This is where we're at," says Bumstead. "I'm going to keep eating like this consistently. I'm going to weight myself pretty much every single day and tracking it. If my weight doesn't increase in like two to three weeks, I'll add 500 calories. Personally, that's how I do it. I give myself like two to three weeks. If I see no gain, I'll add some food. If I put on too much weight, I'll bring it back down."

Takeaway

Chris Bumstead is as usual, the favorite to win yet another Olympia. He looks primed for victory and has clearly put in the work during off-season prep to work on his lagging parts and improve his already impeccable physique.

Bumstead looks hungrier than ever and the subsequent weeks will unravel his final physique before he hits the stage. We can only assume that he will be walking with the crown yet again.

