Everything You Need to Know about Bodybuilder Hunter Labrada’s Favorite Pose and Workout Routine

IFBB pro Hunter Labrada, son of bodybuilder Lee Labrada, is following in his father's footsteps.

The 30-year-old's road to the Mr. Olympia stage has been nothing short of a winding one. Before making the transition to professional bodybuilding, Labrada played football. It seems like his genes kicked in, as his passion for bodybuilding grew exponentially in his late teen years.

Hunter has been rather transparent about the process and the work that goes on behind the scenes to attain his physique. Labrada often frequents Instagram and YouTube to discuss his journey and is more than happy to answer questions from fans.

In an industry where there's a stigma surrounding the bodybuilding process and legitimacy of professional competitors, Hunter's sincerity is a breath of fresh air. In this article, we'll dive into Labrada's bodybuilding process and favorite poses, and what he has done to attain his massive physique.

Hunter Labrada's Workout Routine and Favorite Poses

Here's a look at his workout routine and favorite poses:

Labrada's Workout Routine

Before we get into the optics of Labrada's workout, let's take a look at the one rule he seemingly always stands by: never do more than three sets.

A common gym misconception is that you need to do four or more sets to start seeing proper results. However, that cannot be further from the truth. Three sets is more than enough to see gains. Labrada's philosophy centers around the fact that three heavy sets gets his blood going. That means he's working out as hard as possible for three sets instead of four sub-optimal sets.

Labrada has said that his Olympia prep features a back-intensive pull day. Owing to the fact that he lifts quite heavy, he usually caps out at two working sets for each exercise. For Labrada, form is of paramount importance, and he focuses on slow, controlled movements rather than an increased rep range or volume.

Labrada's Favorite Pose

Hunter Labrada has gone on record to say that he's an avid fan of the most muscular pose.

If you're not a bodybuilding geek, chances are that you've probably never heard that term in your life. Essentially, the most muscular pose is a front double biceps pose.

This bodybuilding pose has been around since the early days of bodybuilding and remains one of the most popular poses even now. The reason? It shows off your muscle definition in its most rigid form, which makes it an ideal way to show off how you've worked hard at building up your muscles over time.

Ironically, Hunter Labrada refrains from using this pose on stage, as he doesn't like how he looks when he does it.

Takeaway

Hunter Labrada is one of those rare people who grew up with fitness as part of his life. He comes from a family of bodybuilders. He has won numerous awards for his work.

If you’re looking for inspiration, Hunter Labrada has plenty to offer. He started bodybuilding as a teen, and he’s now one of the most recognized names in the sport.

His work ethic is inspiring, and his dedication is admirable. If you want to be like him, it might be time to start training hard at home or at your local gym.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy bodybuilding? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav