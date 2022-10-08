Seth Feroce shares his 800-calorie breakfast shake for bulking up

A bodybuilding veteran of the 2000s, Seth Feroce is a source of inspiration for millions who want to strengthen and build their bodies. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Feroce shared a monstrous 800-plus-calorie shake that he drinks in the morning to pack in the pounds.

Seth Feroce also discussed his perspective on bodybuilding with the former Classic Physique competitor, who highlighted how easy it can be to fall into the trap of addiction when it comes to organic compounds.

In the video, Seth Feroce described how he consumes his calories throughout the day. He said:

"The shake is roughly around 800 calories. Then, an hour and a half later, I eat a meal that has probably anywhere between 600 and 700 calories. Three hours after all this, at 12:30, I have another meal that’s 550 to 700 calories.

"In comparison, I’m getting around 2,000 calories in by 12:30 or 1 o’clock but before I would only have one meal so I’d have like 500 calories by noon, which is a huge difference."

Bodybuilding legend Seth Feroce's monstrous shake recipe

For the shake, Seth Feroce takes a scoop of Farm Fed, a tsp of peanut butter, three-quarters of a cup of oats, a normal-sized banana, 118.29 ml of organic 2% milk, and 236.5 ml of water.

Shake ingredients:

1 table spoon of peanut butter: 99 calories, 3g protein, 4g carbs, and 8g fat.

1 Scoop of Home Made by Sledge: 225 calories, 25g protein, 22g carbs, and 4g fat.

Oats 3 (quarters): 225 calories, 7g protein, 40g carbs, and 4g fat.

Normal-sized banana: 100 calories, 0g protein, 27g carbs, and 0g fat.

1 scoop of a Farm Fed: 100 calories, 21g protein, 3g carbs, and 1g fat.

Winners find a way, losers find an excuse (Image via rawnews.com)

Seth Feroce suggests to stay away from steroids

Seth Feroce is not one to shy away from controversial topics and has spoken out on a number of issues affecting the bodybuilding domain. As a professional bodybuilder, he suggested up-and-coming competitors avoid using advanced gear.

Following a string of deaths in bodybuilding, Seth Feroce issued a stark warning that steroids will kill you.

Last month, the bodybuilding legend also hinted at a possible comeback to the competition, as his only regret after retiring was that he did not compete more.

Seth Feroce recently shared an arm workout that he utilized to help him gain 16 pounds in six to seven weeks. He countered the point of just practicing body-weight exercises and suggested lifting heavy weights and eating right.

He is now back to training with proper workouts and is overcoming all the odds related to his health to perform better on stage.

