Bodybuilding Legend Flex Wheeler Demonstrates His Shoulder Routine Using Only Dumbbells

Flex Wheeler is a retired American IFBB professional bodybuilder who won the Arnold Classic title four times.

He's also a five-time Ironman Pro Winner and has won several other prestigious bodybuilding competitions. The 57-year-old was once described by the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger as one of the greatest bodybuilders he has ever seen.

The retired IFBB Pro suffered many health issues, which led to his right leg being partially amputated. The bodybuilder has also confirmed that he may lose his other limbs, too. Nevertheless, he has always maintained a positive attitude toward life, gaining plaudits for his courage and bravery.

Wheeler is not one to let anything keep him out of the gym. He still works out regularly and leaves no stone unturned to maintain his physique. He regularly posts his workout videos on social media and keeps fans updated about his fitness regime.

Posting on Instagram, Flex Wheeler demonstrated his shoulder workout and urged fans to give it a try. The best part? The exercises were done entirely with a pair of dumbbells.

Flex Wheeler’s Shoulder Training Session

Wheeler’s shoulder training involves a variety of exercises to target each part of the shoulders. Practicing these moves is sure to give well-rounded delts and a great pump.

Here are the exercises Wheeler performs:

1. Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Flex Wheeler starts his shoulder workout routine with a dumbbell shoulder press. The shoulder press is one of the best exercises to strengthen the shoulder muscles. It's a foundational exercise to develop baseline strength and establish a balanced upper body physique.

Here’s how you should do it:

Sit tall on a bench holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hold the weights using a neutral grip, and place them on your knees.

Using a controlled and safe motion, bring the dumbbells over your shoulders, and slowly press them over your head by extending your elbows and engaging your deltoids.

Lower the dumbbells back to the starting position, and perform the desired number of reps.

Wheeler performs this exercise for four sets of 20 reps and proceeds to his next workout.

2. Dumbbell Lateral Raise

The next exercise in Flex Wheeler’s shoulder routine is the lateral raise. It's another very productive shoulder exercise for developing width in the upper body. Regularly practicing this exercise can help you achieve a V-shaped body.

Here’s how you should do it:

Grab a dumbbell in both hands, and stand upright with the dumbbells positioned by your sides. Make sure your palms are facing towards your body.

Slowly lift the dumbbells around your shoulder height, and do not let your wrists reach above your elbows.

Pause for a second at the top of the movement, and slowly lower the dumbbells back to the start.

Do not allow the weights to touch your body. Get back to the starting position and lift the dumbbells again for the next rep.

He performs this exercise for four sets and 20 reps before moving to the next one.

3. Dumbbell Front Raise

The front raise largely targets the delts and also works the pectoral muscles (chest). It's an isolation exercise for shoulder flexion that helps develop definition and strength in the sides and front of the shoulders.

Here’s how you should do it:

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart, and grab a dumbbell in each hand. Let the weights hang in front of your thighs.

Keep your back straight and feet firmly planted on the ground.

Lift the dumbbells with your arms extended and palms facing down. You may slightly bend your elbows to reduce the stress in the joints.

When your arms get horizontal to the ground, pause for a second, and lower the dumbbell back to the starting position.

Repeat.

Flex Wheeler performs this exercise for four sets of 20 reps before moving to the last exercise of his shoulder training.

4. Reverse Flye

The reverse flye is an effective resistance exercise that targets the rear shoulders and multiple muscles of the upper back.

Here’s how you should do it:

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand by your sides.

Press your hips back, and bring your chest forward almost parallel to the floor. Slowly lift both arms out to the sides while keeping a soft bend in the elbows.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together, and pull the dumbbells towards your spine.

Lower the dumbbells back to the starting position, and make sure not to hunch your shoulders.

Flex Wheeler performs this exercise for four sets of 20 reps to wrap up his shoulder training.

Takeaway

Although he has retired, Flex Wheeler is involved in bodybuilding and focuses more on the personal training side of the sport. He works with other bodybuilders and helps them prepare for contests.

