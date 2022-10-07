Bodybuilding Legend Tom Platz Reveals His Two-Compound Steroid Cycle

With his defined legs, Tom Platz changed the way anyone viewed bodybuilding. As a Golden Era bodybuilder, Platz always had to keep himself in shape as the bodybuilders of that era did not bulk and cut but maintained their physique throughout. Additionally, they would compete in various big and small events, which required them to constantly work on their physique.

Now, when you’re trying to maintain your physique all the time, you need additional support. Professional bodybuilders often take steroids for that, and so did Tom Platz. However, he only focused on two compounds and kept them to a minimum.

In a YouTube video, he revealed what compounds he took and how many of them.

“I gotta tell you though because it’s on my mind — and nobody is going to believe me, they’re not going to believe me when they hear this. 20 milligrams of Winstrol (Stanozolol) a day, the little pills, the little pink pills and one shot of Deca (Nandrolone) a week, 100 milligrams. That was my life’s drug cycle. That’s it. That’s all I ever did.”

The bodybuilder even commented on today’s steroids and how the two compounds helped him.

“I never took testosterone. I never took any of these designer drugs. I took the very minimum. I took less than the girls would take but it really worked for me. It worked for me. It gave me longevity, a livelihood, to this day. I think a high dosage of drugs can really lead to problems as we’re seeing today.”

Tom Platz shared the stage and industry alongside names such as Arnold Schwarzenegger. To make himself stand out, Platz focused on leg workout routines that enabled him to build monstrous quads using various methods and strategies.

Platz went up against Fred Hatfield in a squat-off on two occasions. The second one came to be known as the Great American Squat Off.

Tom Platz compared using drugs to waxing cars

In the same YouTube video, Platz spoke about the importance of having a bodybuilder’s physique before taking steroids because taking steroids is not advisable to build the muscles from scratch.

He implied that a person must have a muscular build before they start depending on drugs. He said:

"I’m just trying to be authentic and real, and drugs was like waxing the car. I remember I went to the Terry Wogan show in England one time, and said, ‘drugs aren’t going make a Volkswagen into a Ferrari,’ you know.

"But it’s like taking your car to the car show, the drugs — you get your car a wax job. You gotta be the guy, you gotta be the monster, the muscle guy, the muscle girl first, before you start depending upon drugs to do it for you.”

Tom Platz has repeatedly shown that age is just a number if a person is dedicated to their fitness levels. He has squatted huge weights even at the age of 65, proving that his lower body strength isn’t fading at all.

As a Mr. Universe winner, Tom Platz has become a pioneer in the bodybuilding sport. He has contributed to the sport in more ways than one and continues to influence young bodybuilders across the globe.

