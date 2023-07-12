Box breathing vs 4-7-8 breathing: Which is better? 

You might have come across different breathing techniques like box breathing and 4-7-8 breathing, but which of them is better? Let's have a look at both and try to find the answer.

Box breathing or square breathing is a relatively straightforward and common sort of stress management exercise, despite the somewhat odd name. It's a timed breathing technique that has a set rhythm and can help reduce stress.

One must concentrate on taking slow, deep breaths in and out when using the 4-7-8 breathing technique. As it encourages relaxation, rhythmic breathing is a fundamental component of many yoga and meditation practices.

What is box breathing technique?

Square breathing helps in deep relaxation. (Image via Unsplash/Katie Bush)

Box breathing, often referred to as square breathing and 4-4-4-4 breathing, is a breathing technique that was first made popular by Navy SEALs as a rapid way to improve alertness and focus.

There are four counts of breathing, four counts of holding breath, four counts of exhaling, and four counts of holding breath once again.

Anyone can benefit from using this method, but those looking to meditate or de-stress will find it extremely helpful. If you suffer from a lung condition like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, you could find it very beneficial.

How to do box breathing?

Square breathing can be done anywhere. (Image via Unsplash/Lutchenca Medeiros)

Step 1: Sit in a comfortable position

Straighten your back, and find a comfortable position to sit in. You have two options for sitting: cross-legged on a cushion or in a chair with feet flat on the floor.

Step 2: Let your body relax

Take a moment to relax your body while you close your eyes. Release any stress or tightness you may experience.

Step 3: Take a deep breath in

Start by inhaling deeply through your nose slowly. As you take a big breath in and fill your lungs with air, feel the abdomen grow larger. Count to four as you take a breath.

Step 4: Hold your breath

Hold your breath for four counts once you have finished inhaling. Do not force yourself to breathe; just hold it gently.

Step 5: Slowly exhale

Exhale slowly through your mouth for the next four counts. As you exhale, feel the breath leaving your lungs, and notice any worry or tension leaving the body.

Step 6: Continue to hold your breath.

Hold your breath for a count of four after you have fully exhaled. Keep your breath at a relaxed pause without trying to force it.

Step 7: Repeat the cycle again

Inhale gently for a count of four; hold your breath for four counts. Exhale for four counts, and hold your breath for four counts to complete the cycle. This rhythmic pattern should be continued for several minutes.

Box breathing requires constant practice to reap its full rewards. To relax and relieve tension, set aside time each day to practice this breathing method, and include it in your daily routine.

What is 4-7-8 breathing?

This method, often known as the relaxing breath, gained popularity in 2015, thanks to Dr. Andrew Weil.

It's a technique for encouraging relaxation for people who battle stress, anxiety and other issues. It's based on the well-known Pranayama exercises and has improved the lives of those who have used it.

Although there isn't much scientific data to back this technique, there's a lot of anecdotal evidence that suggests this kind of deep, rhythmic breathing is soothing and can aid in lulling individuals to sleep.

How to do 4-7-8 breathing?

Breathing exercise helps in controlling blood pressure. (Image via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

Sit comfortably to begin the breathing pattern. Concentrate on the following breathing pattern to use the 4-7-8 technique:

Breathe in quietly through the nose for four seconds.

Hold ypir breath for seven seconds.

Exhale forcefully through the mouth, pursing the lips and making a “whoosh” sound for eight seconds

Repeat the cycle up to four times.

No worries, if you find it difficult to breathe in or breathe out for that long. Do whatever you can. Find the appropriate beat for you, and be aware of your body.

Which technique is better?

Now that you have understood the ways to perform box breathing and 4-7-8 breathing, it's evident that both are quite similar.

The parasympathetic nervous system is activated when using these techniques, which, like other breathwork exercises, encourages relaxation. The activation signals the body that there's no longer a threat, allowing for relaxation whether you're worried or in fight-or-flight mode.

Both, box breathing and 4-7-8 breathing, can help you change your energy, feel more profoundly connected to your body, calm the nervous system, and lessen tension.

It's difficult to tell which works better, as both techniques help in reducing anxiety and calming the mind. While some people may find box breathing working better, others may want to rely on 4-7-8 breathing.

