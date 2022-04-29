Box Squats: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, and Benefits

The squat is a tried-and-trusted exercise that has found its way into many fitness routines. The regular squat, often known as the air squat, is the most well-known form of the exercise.

It's critical to mix up your training program if you want to keep growing strength and lean muscle mass. If you want to add more to the regular squats, box squats can be your go-to option.

Box squats are a sort of squat that increases glute growth and strengthens the lower body muscles.

The box squat is a compound exercise that involves the use of a barbell and a plyometric box to train several muscle groups throughout the body. It strengthens the body in the same way that every other squat variation does, focusing on improving and strengthening the lower body and core.

Correct technique for box squats

Box squats can be done with your bodyweight or with any weighted equipment, though they're most typically done with a barbell.

The primary difference between box squats and box-free squats is that the height of the box determines the "bottom" (lowest point) of your squat.

The ideal depth for regular squats is with your hips below your knees, but this might vary based on your strength, ankle, hip, and thoracic spine mobility.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to perform box squats properly:

Place a box, a chair, or a bench. Stand a few inches away from the box, facing away from it, with your feet hip-width apart and your toes pointed straight ahead or slightly out at a 15-degree angle.

To engage the lats when squatting with a barbell, screw pinkies into the bar. Take a deep breath, hinge at the hips, and bend your knees lower towards the box, keeping your core engaged and chest tall.

Sit on the box with your chest tall and your core tight.

Exhale as you press your feet to the ground, clench your glutes, and thrust your hips forward to return to standing.

At the top, squeeze the glutes (but don't thrust hips forward). That counts as one rep.

Here is a video for better understanding:

Benefits offered by box squats

Beginners and advanced athletes alike can benefit from box squats. Here's a short list of the benefits that box squats offer:

1) Strengthen hamstring and glutes

Your center of gravity tends to be further forward in a conventional air squat.

Box squats, on the other hand, will have your hips reaching back towards the box or surface you'll be sitting on. As a result, you'll be able to sit back even farther and have your shins at a perpendicular angle.

By doing so, you can better engage your posterior chain, which includes your hamstrings and glutes.

Box squats can create three to four times more force than other types of squats with consistent repetition.

2) Various muscles targeted

Squats aren't simply for your backside, as some people believe. Box squats are a fantastic compound exercise that targets your glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, calves, and core when done regularly and correctly.

Who doesn't enjoy multi-purpose moves? The more muscles you use at once, the higher your metabolism will be and the more calories you will burn even while you are at rest.

Carry weights to impact your upper body muscles at the same time for more equal exercise.

3) Develops more power and strength

Adding variety to your workout program is essential for maintaining gains. Box squats are a good alternative to standard back squats to improve form and technical awareness.

Box squats are wonderful because they force you to channel more power and strength.

Tips to remember

All of your reps should resemble the video above.

For safety and to truly appreciate the advantages, box squats should be performed gently. Rushing down with a load on your back and then abruptly halting isn't a good idea.

If you descend, lightly touch the box, and immediately return to the top, you may lose your balance.

Doing so also puts shear force on your lower back, and you don't even receive the benefit of improving your neuromuscular function.

When completing box squats, your torso should be at the same angle on the way down and up.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of box squats? Yess!! Naaah! 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh