Breast Cancer in Men: Unveiling the Myth of a "Women-only" Disease

Breast cancer is generally understood to be a women’s disease, but there have been cases of breast cancer in men as well. Breast cells start to proliferate uncontrollably with the onset of breast cancer. These cells typically develop into tumors, which are frequently palpable lumps or visible on X-rays. If the tumor's cells have the ability to metastasize to other parts of the body or to neighboring tissues, the tumor is considered malignant (cancer).

Men might not be aware that any changes to their breasts, such as lumps in the chest or underarm region or changes to the nipple, could be signs of breast cancer and should be evaluated by a doctor.

Are Men Also Susceptible to Breast Cancer?

Despite having less breast tissue than women, men are susceptible to developing breast cancer. Both male and female breasts contain glandular tissue and ducts that transport milk to the nipples, as well as fatty and connective tissue.

Men's lack of breast tissue and the potential for hormonal imbalances that might promote the growth of cancer cells are key causes of men's susceptibility to breast cancer. Meanwhile, estrogen and progesterone, which are female hormones, are the main causes of breast cancer in women. Small levels of these hormones are also produced by men, and hormonal abnormalities can raise the risk of breast cancer.

Men who are older, have a family history of breast cancer, have specific genetic mutations, have been exposed to radiation or environmental pollutants, or have liver disease are at an increased risk of developing breast cancer. Other risk factors for breast cancer in men include:

Previously received chest radiation therapy

Inadequate exercise

Obesity

Drinking alcohol

Using estrogen therapy to treat prostate cancer

Gynecomastia (excessive breast growth)

However, the precise causes of male breast cancer are not entirely understood, and additional studies are required to ascertain the disease's underlying mechanisms.

Signs of Breast Cancer in Men

Because early symptoms of breast cancer in men are similar to those that men may feel as a result of other diseases, they are frequently disregarded or neglected. However, the key to successfully treating male breast cancer is early detection. When breast tissue abnormalities are observed, it's critical to seek medical assistance.

Symptoms of breast cancer in men are comparable to those in females and may include:

Mass or enlargement of the breast tissue

Changes in the breast's size or form

Nipple discharge

Inversion or retractions of the nipples

The skin on the breast or nipple may be red or scaly

Breast tissue aches or feels sensitive

Male Breast Cancer Survival Rate

Male breast cancer treatment success depends on early discovery, as is the case with all malignancies. Men who are diagnosed with breast cancer have a five-year survival rate of about 84%, though this varies depending on the stage of the disease when it is discovered.

The likelihood of survival increases if the cancer is found early and has not spread outside of the breast tissue. The survival percentage drops, though, if the cancer has spread to other bodily regions.

Breast cancer is frequently thought of as a condition that solely affects women. However, breast cancer in men, whie uncommon, is an actual illness that can affect men. Male breast cancer symptoms and risk factors should be understood, and any changes in breast tissue should be reported to a doctor.

The key to effective therapy and a greater survival percentage is early identification. We can dispel the misconception that male breast cancer affects just women and enable more men to obtain prompt diagnosis and treatment by raising awareness and knowledge of the disease.

