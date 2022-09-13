Brett Wilkin Shares His Full Day of Eating and Workout Routine

Brett Wilkin is a rising star in bodybuilding. The 30-year-old has been making waves because of his massive physique. Nicknamed 'The Butcher', Wilkin earned his pro card in 2019, competing in the 212 division. He finished sixth in the 2019 Toronto pro, after which he decided to take things up a notch.

Currently, Wilkin is hard at work for his upcoming show in Romania. An impressive second place in the 2021 Chicago pro and sixth in the 2022 Arnold Classic means the bodybuilder is in good recent form.

He now seems to have set his sights on a solid finish in Romania. Wilikin recently took to his YouTube channel to give his fans an update about his physique and shared his diet.

In fact, he decided to document a full day of eating to give his fans a perspective on what his prep life is like. He didn't stop at that, though. Wilkin provided a detailed breakdown of a hamstring-intensive workout routine that we will cover in this piece.

Brett Wilkin's Diet and Workout Routine

Wilkin kicks off his workout with calf raises. While they're usually a finisher exercise, he chooses to do them at the start of his workout for some reason, perhaps his personal preference. He says:

“We’re gonna do 10 (reps) and then stretch for 12 seconds, (perform the next set) to failure so probably eight to ten reps, then stretch for 12 seconds again. … So three rounds of stretching in between. What I mean by stretching is letting the heel go down (hanging from the platform) and feeling a stretch in the calves…”

His next exercise is the hip abduction machine. This is a great tool for opening up the hips and preparing the lower body for an intense lifting session. Wilkin says:

“What we did is we made it heavier at the beginning. We focused on a really slow stretch, opened up and held it. For the second one, we focused on contraction with the squeeze in the middle. So, we have both sides now they’re fried…”

Moving on from the hip abductors, Wilkin proceeds to do a single-leg kneeling hamstring curl. This is one of the most effective and efficient exercises when it comes to isloating the hamstrings. Big legs are an indispensable asset to any bodybuilder, and massive hamstrings are needed to complement them.

“Think of this almost like your lower body bicep. Because what’s the best kind of work for the biceps? Preacher curls – where you’re on a bench, your triceps are supported, and you’re just curling through. I think the same concept with your hamstrings. Your quad is your triceps driving back into the pad and you’re curling up only with your hamstring,” Wilkin elaborated.

In an elaborate workout, his main exercises have been highlighted above. However, he goes on to perform stiff-legged deadlifts, lying leg curls, and the Smith machine squat to cap off his hamstring-focused workout.

As for his diet, Wilkin consumes an estimated amount of 3,500 to 4,000 calories a day. His meal in the morning is a post-workout shake made with whey protein, blueberries, oats, almond butter, and water.

For his second meal, he prefers eating sticky rice and beef, 100 grams and eight ounces respectively, to be precise.

“The rest of my day, most of my protein sources are red meat right now. So I’ll do a steak meal, two ground beef meals, some egg meals, and two whey meals right now and then one chicken,” Wilkin says.

He adds that swapping out chicken for red meat significantly improves his digestion and inflammation.

“Red meat has really cleared up digestion, and I feel a lot better. So, maybe give that a try for you guys out there (who) may have been doing chicken for a long time. Just want to switch it up and see if digestion is better. I know it works for me.” Wilkin says.

Takeaway

Wilkin is a behemoth of a bodybuilder who clearly gives it his all in the gym. As such, it's obvious that his diet is substantial enough to provide him with enough energy as well as macronutirents to build muscle.

He's certainly a dark horse this year and is striving to build a great physique. One would be wise to watch out for him on the stage.

