World's Strongest Man AKA Brian Shaw Reveals What He Eats in a Day

Brian Shaw, who is 40 years old, is a healthy, active adult, and for his energy needs, even 2,600 calories is not going to cut it. A person's daily calorie requirements vary slightly based on gender, weight, and age, ranging from 2,000 to 2,600 calories a day. For Brian Shaw, his meals are much larger. The "active" part of his lifestyle includes competing in the Strongman competition, the biggest of which, the official World's Strongest Man Competition, he has won four times. Brian Shaw has been placed in the top tier of the competition many more times in his career.

Brian Shaw During Training Sessions

When Brian Shaw is in training sessions for a strongman challenge, his choice is meat. He would be eating close to probably a pound of meat. He measures the food after cooking, too. Brian Shaw has said that it really is a large amount of food, and he has to do that every couple of hours when he is in training. What nutrients does he prefer? In his opinion, for a strength athlete, red meat is the best.

To convincingly win a competition that includes events like lifting The Atlas Stones, some of which weigh more than 158.7 kg, overhead presses of weights as heavy as 378.7 kg, and vehicle pulls of buses, trucks, and airplanes, Brian Shaw has to put all his efforts into training with massive amounts of weight.

Brian Shaw Eats a Good Amount of Meat, Rice, and Lots of Fruit

Eating food is one of the hardest parts about being the world's strongest man as it requires mental balance too, according to Shaw. He revealed that as he begins training for an upcoming event, he would look to consume around "8,000 calories per day, give or take," as he is starting to maintain the pace, and then at the top end, for those great and most challenging competitions, he would get up to "10,000 to 11,000 calories per day."

Brian Shaw's Favorite Cheat Meal: Cheesecake

Brian Shaw does allow himself the occasional cheat meal even when training. When Brian Shaw was asked what his go-to cheat food was, he answered immediately: "Cheesecake." Working with a nutritionist who would literally program in cheat meals during Brian Shaw's demanding fitness and diet plan, Shaw knew that now and then he could have that favorite food slip in, and thus once enjoy it once in a while. Imagine, Brian Shaw has been known to eat four pieces of cheesecake at a time!

Brian Shaw relies on shakes while training as he finds it difficult to chew as much as he needs to. He eats six whole meals and a shake and various supplements in training. He has great potential at this age and he is trying his best to maintain his position and domination in the arena.

Conclusion

For Brian Shaw, eating is the hardest part of everything. He enjoys walking into the gym every day, and enjoys the training although it's just a small part of it. Until the time he goes to bed, he eats as much as he needs.

