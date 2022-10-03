Britain's Got Talent Star Simon Cowell on What He Ate to Lose Weight

Simon Cowell, 62, has lost significant weight since adopting a healthier lifestyle. The music entrepreneur lost four stone in four years after being advised to stop eating items like red meat, dairy, sugar, bread, and gluten. Since then, he has not looked back.

Since 2017, when a health issue drove him to make significant dietary and lifestyle adjustments, Cowell has shed 20 pounds.

Cowell realized that he needed to take a more proactive approach to his health, especially now that he's a father, after low blood pressure caused him to pass out and fall down the stairs. He said:

"Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible, and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock." He said in an interview, "They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure, and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out. After all, I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever."

Simon Cowell’s Weight Loss Journey

In a 2019 interview with talk show presenter Ellen DeGeneres, Simon Cowell said that his doctor gave him an ultimatum after saying that he had the worst diet they had ever seen. Cowell needed to give up one of his harmful habits, such as smoking, drinking alcohol, and eating poorly, to get his physical health back on track.

Simon started a fitness and wellness regimen, and as a result, has shed 60 lbs. He acknowledges that he used to overindulge in hamburgers, sausage rolls, and his favorite jam tarts prepared by his cooks.

However, Simon Cowell now claims that since giving up his unhealthy way of living, his waist has shrunk by four sizes. Cowell says:

“I’m doing a bit of cooking. I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet.”

Cowell is said to have stopped consuming sugar and has steered clear of red meat. In an earlier interview, Simon said:

“All I do is avoid just red meat – white meat is fine – and I eat loads of vegetables, salads, and drink this great beer.”

Simon said that while he can enjoy a light beer, he must use caution while consuming large amounts. He has included weight lifting, cycling, and walking into his exercise regimen. He claims that since giving up his unhealthy way of living, his waist has shrunk by four inches.

Simon Cowell says that he likes his new appearance, especially as he can still enjoy his favorite alcoholic beverages. He doesn't always choose veganism, even though he typically sticks to vegan selections at meal time. He has also made small dietary changes, including forgoing yogurt and cow's milk in favor of almond milk.

Cowell had to alter his eating habits in addition to his level of exertion. His fitness program for weight loss started with 150 push-ups every morning and 500 press-ups.

He manages to get in a little exercise even while shooting. He also lifts weights, rides a bike, and goes on walks as part of his fitness regimen. Simon Cowell makes sure to get at least 5-10 kilometers of daily walking. He frequently rides a bike or strolls with his family.

Takeaway

Simon Cowell initially found the change challenge, but he's now reaping the rewards. It's simpler if you get used to it. He says:

"You feel better, my memory is better. So I didn’t find it difficult. I can still have a beer, so I’m happy."

He says that the changes have helped him maintain his weight loss and look younger.

Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, he was determined to stay healthy, and he succeeded. Now, he wants to publish a cookbook with the title "It's not that difficult," to document his 60-pound weight loss journey to help others embark on similar journeys.

