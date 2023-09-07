Bruce Springsteen undergoes treatment for peptic ulcer disease symptoms, concert dates delayed

Bruce Springsteen, the rock icon and legendary performer, has announced that he will undergo treatment for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease. As a result, the singer has postponed his upcoming tour, leaving fans devastated.

The news has come as a shock to his millions of fans worldwide, who have been eagerly awaiting his electrifying stage performances.

The decision to postpone the shows came after careful consultation between Springsteen's medical advisers, as outlined in an announcement made on Wednesday evening.

Bruce Springsteen postponed his September shows due to peptic ulcer disease treatment

At the age of 73, Bruce Springsteen was scheduled to perform in Syracuse, New York, on September 7 as part of his tour with the E Street Band. He also had more shows at various venues in the Northeast and Ohio throughout the rest of September.

However, due to his health condition, these concerts will now be rescheduled to a later date.

Springsteen made the following comment:

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago.

"We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.Love and God bless all, Bruce"

What exactly is peptic ulcer disease? Symptoms and more explained

Affects the lining of your stomach. (Image sourced via Getty Images)

Peptic ulcer disease is a condition that affects the digestive system, causing painful sores or ulcers to form in the lining of the stomach or small intestine. Symptoms often include abdominal pain, bloating, heartburn and nausea.

Peptic ulcer disease is not considered a dangerous condition, but it can adversely affect quality of life. The well-being of the legendary singer remains the top priority, so the postponement of the shows is a wise decision to ensure that he receives the appropriate medical care.

Fans rally behind iconic musician during Bruce Springsteen's health condition

Fans have been pouring over support from all over the world (Image sourced via Getty Images)

The rescheduled concert dates will be announced in due course, ensuring that Springsteen's devoted fans will have the opportunity to witness his tour and celebrate his incredible contributions to the music industry.

It is not the first time Bruce Springsteen has faced health challenges. Over the years, he has openly discussed personal health battles, including struggles with depression and previous surgeries.

Springsteen's ability to confront these challenges head-on and continue to captivate audiences worldwide is a testament to his resilience.

According to sources close to the singer, Bruce Springsteen is following his doctor's advice and resting at his home in New Jersey. Friends and family of the singer have expressed their support for Springsteen during this time, praising his decision to prioritize his health.

Bruce Springsteen's music has always had a profound impact on fans worldwide. His lyrics have provided comfort and inspiration during difficult times, and his legendary performances have brought joy to millions of people around the world.

Given his contributions to the music industry, it's no surprise that fans are offering their unwavering support and well-wishes for his full recovery.