Bruce Willis Health Update: Has the Actor's Condition Improved?

Fans have been longing to have Bruce Willis' health update since he announced his retirement last year. Due to an aphasia diagnosis that's impairing his cognitive abilities, Willis' family declared in March last year that the star will retire from acting.

Aphasia is a neurological disorder that makes it difficult for people to grasp language and communicate. A person with aphasia may have problems finding the right words, using the wrong words, or using short, unclear sentences. Damage to the left side of the brain, which regulates language, can lead to that.

Sylvester Stallone on Bruce Willis Health Update

Bruce's family and friends have been giving Bruce Willis health update. (Image via Instagram @bruce_willis_family)

Bruce Willis' close friend and co-star Sylvester Stallone provided a heartbreaking update about the former.

Stallone has known Willis, the "Armageddon" star, for decades. He said that Willis' condition has been 'incommunicado' since the diagnosis. When the actor's prognosis was made public in March, Stallone sent a touching Instagram post and wished his friend well.

Stallone said: "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times. That kills me. It’s so sad."

The two action actors have been close friends both on and off the screen for many years, since Willis first starred in Stallone's The Expendables series.

The actor showed indications of decline recently, according to people who collaborated with Willis in his most recent movie. Almost two dozen people who worked on set with Willis worry about the actor's well-being.

Demi Moore on Bruce Willis Health Update

Fans got Bruce Willis health update from Demi Moore's Instagram post. (Image via Instagram @demimoore)

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis' ex-wife, recently reconnected with him, his wife Emma Heming Willis, and all of their children in a series of touching Instagram posts.

Moore simply captioned the collection of pictures, "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" - demonstrating that, despite their divorce and his heart-breaking aphasia diagnosis, she and the Die Hard actor are still in touch.

Bruce Willis Health Update: What is the Cause?

Ten months after his first diagnosis, a rumor surfaced regarding the actor's ailment and its potential cause.

The rumor originated in Willis' inner circle after a person who wishes to remain unnamed said in March that Willis had alterations in his health five years before. According to German publication Filmstarts, the incident may have occurred in 2003 while "Tears of the Sun" was being filmed.

Bruce Willis’ family has not confirmed that yet.

What is the Latest Bruce Willis Health Update?

Aphasia has no known medical cure, but speech and language therapy is the primary form of treatment. That requires practicing and relearning language skills as well as finding alternative forms of communication.

Most people recover to some extent; some people have tremendous improvements within a few months, while others might need to discover alternate means of communication. People who suffer from aphasia brought on by a progressive neurological disorder have a lower chance of recovering.

Bruce Willis spent a lovely time with his family on Christmas. (Image via Instagram @demimoore)

Following his illness, Bruce Willis largely withdrew from the public eye, but his family and friends have continued to update fans about his condition.

Demi Moore, Willis' ex-wife, revealed in December a few details of the family’s combined Christmas celebrations. About Willis' health, his family is doing the best they can to support him. Everyone around him is focusing on positivity and happy moments. Fans all around the world wish him a speedy recovery.

Poll : 0 votes