Busting myths about summer foods and exploring easy recipes to remain cool

Summer foods are all about ensuring that you remain cool and the body temperature is under control.

However, everything that we know about summer foods might not be factual. Here are a few myths and facts that you should be aware of.

Myths about summer foods

Summer foods (Photo by Elaine Casap on Unsplash)

Myth: Drinking hot beverages helps cool the body.

Fact: While it may seem counterintuitive, drinking hot beverages can help cool the body. When you drink a hot beverage, it increases body temperature, which in turn triggers the body's natural cooling mechanism, like sweating. As the sweat evaporates from skin, it helps to cool you down.

Myth: Eating spicy food can cool you down.

Fact: Eating spicy food can make you feel hotter temporarily. Spicy foods contain compounds like capsaicin, which can stimulate the receptors in the mouth that perceive heat, leading to a sensation of increased body temperature.

However, after eating spicy food, your body may start to sweat, which can eventually cool you down.

Myth: Drinking alcoholic beverages helps to keep you cool in hot weather.

Fact: Consuming alcoholic beverages can actually dehydrate the body, which can make you feel even hotter. Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it increases urine production and can lead to fluid loss.

That can result in dehydration and impair the body's ability to regulate its temperature effectively. It's important to stay hydrated with water or non-alcoholic beverages in hot weather.

Myth: Eating ice cream can cool you down.

Fact: Ice cream and other frozen treats can provide temporary relief from the heat, but they don't actually cool down your body.

When you eat something cold, it may create a cooling sensation in your mouth, but it doesn't lower your core body temperature. However, consuming cold summer foods can be enjoyable and provide a sense of comfort on a hot day.

Myth: Drinking lots of water keeps you cool.

Fact: Staying hydrated is important for overall health, but simply drinking water doesn't directly cool the body.

Drinking water helps replenish fluids lost through sweating and can prevent dehydration, which is crucial in hot weather. However, to actively cool down, the body relies on mechanisms like sweating and the evaporation of sweat from the skin.

Myth: Eating fruits and vegetables with high water content helps cool you down.

Fact: Fruits and vegetables with high water content, like watermelon, cucumbers and citrus fruits, can help hydrate the body and provide a refreshing feeling, but they don't actively lower body temperature.

They're a good choice in hot weather, as they're hydrating and can contribute to your overall fluid intake.

Remember, while certain summer foods and beverages may provide temporary relief from the heat or make you feel cooler, the most effective way to stay cool in the summer is to dress appropriately, seek shade, use fans or air conditioning and stay properly hydrated by drinking water regularly.

Top picks for summer foods

Watermelon (Photo by Sahand Babali on Unsplash)

Summer is a great time to enjoy fresh and light summer foods that are refreshing and hydrating. Here are some popular summer foods:

Watermelon

A classic summer fruit, watermelon is incredibly hydrating and refreshing. It's perfect for hot days due to its high water content.

Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries are all in season during the summer. They're packed with antioxidants and provide a burst of flavor to salads, desserts or enjoyed on their own.

Salads

Fresh salads with a variety of vegetables and leafy greens are a great choice for summer. You can include ingredients like cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, bell peppers and avocado. Try adding some grilled chicken or shrimp for a protein boost.

Grilled vegetables

Take advantage of the summer weather by grilling vegetables like corn, zucchini, eggplant, peppers and asparagus. Grilling brings out their natural flavors and adds a delicious smoky touch.

Cold soups

Gazpacho, a chilled tomato-based soup, is a popular summer dish. Other options include cucumber soup or watermelon gazpacho. These soups are refreshing and require no cooking.

Seafood

Summer is a great time to enjoy seafood like grilled shrimp, fish tacos or ceviche. They are light, flavorful, and pair well with fresh herbs, citrus and spices.

Iced beverages

Stay cool with refreshing iced beverages, like iced tea, lemonade, fruit-infused water or cold brew coffee. You can experiment with different flavors and add fruits or herbs for a twist.

Frozen treats

Indulge in frozen treats like ice cream, popsicles or sorbet. These sweet treats provide a cooling sensation and are a popular choice during the summer months.

Barbecue favorites

Fire up the grill, and enjoy classic barbecue summer foods like hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled chicken and ribs. Pair them with fresh salads or grilled vegetables for a complete meal.

Light and refreshing desserts

Opt for desserts that are light and refreshing, like fruit salads, yogurt parfaits or angel food cake with fresh berries. They provide a sweet ending to a summer meal without being too heavy.

Easy summer meals recipes

Salad (Photo by Anna Pelzer on Unsplash)

Here are some easy and refreshing summer foods meal ideas:

Caprese salad

Layer fresh tomato slices, mozzarella cheese and basil leaves. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic glaze. Season with salt and pepper for a simple and delicious salad.

Grilled chicken skewers

Thread chunks of chicken, bell peppers, onions and cherry tomatoes onto skewers. Grill till the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are slightly charred. Serve with a side of couscous or quinoa.

Cold pasta salad

Cook your favorite pasta and let it cool. Toss with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese and a light vinaigrette dressing. Add fresh herbs like basil or parsley for extra flavor.

Quinoa salad

Cook quinoa according to package instructions and let it cool. Mix with chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, diced avocado, feta cheese and lemon vinaigrette. Add fresh herbs like mint or dill for a burst of freshness.

Greek salad wraps

Fill large lettuce leaves with a mixture of chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and a drizzle of Greek dressing. Sprinkle with dried oregano and wrap it up.

These summer foods meal ideas are customizable, and you can adjust the ingredients and seasonings according to your preferences. They're perfect for a light and hassle-free summer foods meal. Enjoy.

