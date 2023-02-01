There is a long list of cacao powder benefits. It is considered one of the most magical superfoods that is not only used in making chocolate but is also loaded with minerals, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients.

Cacao is available in different forms and can be used in a variety of ways, from baking recipes to delicious beverages, making it a versatile kitchen ingredient.

This article discusses some interesting facts about cacao powder – what is it, how it is made, and most importantly, the benefits of cacao powder.

What is cacao powder?

Found mostly in equatorial regions of the world, cacao is a tree that produces cacao beans. These beans are then grounded to produce cacao powder and cocoa powder as well.

Cocoa powder is processed at high temperatures, which gives it a sweet and smooth taste but loses its nutritional value. Cacao powder, on the other hand, is processed at low temperatures, which helps retain its full nutritional value. This is why cacao powder is considered a superfood, but cocoa isn’t.

Once the cacao beans are processed at low temperatures, they are then milled into powder. Compared to cocoa powder, cacao powder is quite bitter, however, it retains more of the cacao bean’s nutritional value.

Cacao beans are milled into cacao powder. (Photo via Pexels/Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas)

Cacao powder nutritional facts

Two tablespoons of cacao powder consists of the following:

Protein – 7 grams

Calories – 130

Carbohydrates – 13 grams

Sugar – 0 grams

Fiber – 8 grams

Cacao powder is more nutritious than cocoa powder and hence, is considered a healthier substitute for different recipes. It contains magnesium, potassium, vitamin D, iron, fiber, and protein.

Cacao powder benefits

Here’s a look at a few cacao powder benefits:

1) Helps lower blood pressure

Cacao powder is loaded with flavonoids, essential antioxidants that have been shown to control and lower blood pressure. Flavonoids help improve blood circulation to the heart and brain and help prevent blood clots as well.

2) Great source of polyphenols

Since cacao beans are processed at low temperatures, they retain the bean's original nutrients and antioxidants such as polyphenols. Polyphenols are found in vegetables and grains, among other foods, and are linked to several health benefits, including improved blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Cacao powder benefits include improving cholesterol levels. (Photo via Pexels/samer daboul)

3) Reduces risk of cancer

Cacao powder benefits also include reducing cancer risk. Cacao powder is loaded with antioxidants, which help fight free radicals and oxidative stress, two major factors that contribute to the development of cancer and heart disease. It also contains polyphenols, a compound considered very beneficial against the effects of cancer.

4) Reduces inflammation

Reducing inflammation is also among some of the most amazing cacao health benefits. Various studies suggest that antioxidants such as flavonoids in cacao powder are very beneficial in reducing inflammation.

5) Lowers the risk of diabetes

Cacao benefits also include reducing the risk of diabetes. Various studies have shown that flavonoids in cacao powder help increase insulin sensitivity, which in turn reduces your chances of diabetes. However, it is important to remember that the risks of developing diabetes involve your overall lifestyle and diet as well.

6) Improves cognitive function

Improving cognitive function is also among some great cacao powder benefits. Cacao powder contains epicatechin, a flavanol that helps with promoting brain health, including blood circulation and cognition, and reduces the risk of dementia, though more research is needed to support this claim.

Cacao powder improves cognitive functions. (Photo via Pexels/Delphine Hourlay)

7) Ease stress

Studies suggest that consuming dark chocolate that contains 70 percent cacao can ease your stress and improve your mood. However, experts believe that this is more likely due to the taste of cacao products and not because of any specific nutrient.

While cacao powder and its products are generally considered safe, if you are sensitive to coffee, then you might want to avoid them. This is because cacao is a natural source of caffeine, and high doses can potentially cause severe headaches and increased heart rate.

Consuming too much cacao during pregnancy and breastfeeding can be very harmful too. If you are going to use cacao powder for your dish, make sure to stick to a reasonable portion size and consume it in moderation.

