Caffeine 101: What is it, and how does it affect your body?

Caffeine is a well-known substance that's often used to enhance performance and concentration.

It's found in coffee, tea, soda, energy drinks and even chocolates. While it can be useful in some ways, it does have many side effects that you might not be aware of if you're not careful about how much you consume.

We will explore all the ins and outs of caffeine - from what exactly it is made of to how much is too much for the body.

What is caffeine?

Acts as a stimulant (Image via Pexels/Wallace Chuck)

Caffeine is mostly found in coffee, eat, energy drinks and chocolate. It can also be found in some medications like cold remedies or asthma inhalers.

It works by stimulating the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). That causes an increase in activity in the body that makes you feel more awake and alert, like a kickstart for the body.

If you regularly consume coffee, this stimulation becomes normal for you and may cause withdrawal symptomsm like headaches or feeling tired, if you stop consuming it suddenly.

How much caffeine is too much?

May cause some side effects (Image via Pexels/Igor Hairtanovich)

It's important to know how much caffeine you're consuming and how much is too much. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, adults should avoid consuming more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day.

That's about the same amount of 4-5 cups of coffee or eight cans of cola. If you have high blood pressure or heart disease, it's best not to consume any more than 300 milligrams per day (about 2-3 cups).

How long does caffeine stay in your system?

It can stay for up to 12 hours (Image via Pexels/Engin Akyrut)

The answer to that question depends on a few factors; how much caffeine you consume and how long it's been since you had your last cup of coffee.

It can stay in your system for up to 12 hours after consuming it, but the average person feels its effects for about six hours. The amount of time it takes caffeine to exit the body varies from person to person based on their weight, age and metabolism rate (how quickly their body breaks down food).

However, generally speaking, most people should be able to expect their energy boost from drinking coffee or tea anywhere between 30 minutes up to four hours later, depending on how much they have consumed during that period.

Is caffeine addictive?

It's direutic (Image via Pexels/Elle Hughes)

Caffeine is considered a stimulant, which means it can increase the activity of the brain. That often leads to increased heart rate, blood pressure and improved concentration and memory recall.

However, there are some downsides as well: some might experience jitters from too much coffee. Others may get headaches after drinking coffee or soda late at night when they want to sleep.

Some may have stomach problems like heartburn or diarrhea after consuming too much-caffeinated beverage.

Caffeine is a powerful stimulant that can boost energy levels, improve focus and concentration and make you feel make more awake. However, it's important to know much you can consume and when it might be time to cut back on the coffee.

