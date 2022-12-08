Caffeine and Blood Pressure: Does Coffee Raise Blood Pressure?

Is there any connection between caffeine and blood pressure? Caffeine is typically consumed in the form of coffee or tea, which may be the most widely consumed beverage globally.

75% of adults in the US, or over 154 million people, are said to consume it daily in some manner. Given its widespread use, it is important to comprehend how it may affect your health. Coffee is not unhealthy when consumed in moderation, but does coffee raise blood pressure?

A portion of the negative news around coffee appears to be based on the widely held notion that anything that tastes this delicious must be unhealthy.

However, there is a solid reason in favor of coffee: it makes people more awake by stimulating their neurological systems. However, a lot of people react negatively to even one cup of coffee, which can cause jitteriness or interfere with sleep.

Caffeine and Blood Pressure: What’s the Connection?

Due to its transient vasoconstrictive impact, caffeine and blood pressure are related, as caffeine briefly raises blood pressure. This indicates that blood vessels contract (narrow) after consuming coffee, causing a temporary rise in blood pressure.

Additionally, caffeine increases blood pressure by causing your adrenal glands to release adrenaline. Your heart will beat more quickly and your blood vessels will constrict as a result of adrenaline, which raises your blood pressure.

In most cases, consuming caffeinated beverages causes a rise in blood pressure within 30 to 60 minutes. A brief change in blood pressure normally reverses itself within 3 to 4 hours.

Are there any Long-Term Effects?

Since many individuals drink coffee every day and it does temporarily increase blood pressure, it is reasonable to wonder whether there are any long-term repercussions to this habit. The findings are contradictory. According to some research, caffeine and blood pressure are related as frequently consuming coffee does not appear to have an adverse effect on blood pressure over the long term or to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

A tenuous connection between caffeine and blood pressure increases has been shown in some research, and the findings are complex and only take into account short-term effects.

A 2017 study found a modest reduction in hypertension with increased coffee drinking. The risk was shown to be 9% lower when 7 cups were consumed daily, and it decreased by 1% with each additional cup.

Some research about caffeine and blood pressure has also mentioned that a person's caffeine metabolism may differ depending on their genetic makeup.

How Much Coffee is Too Much?

The usual cup of coffee includes 80 to 100 milligrams of caffeine, although a can of caffeinated soft drink only contains 30 to 40 milligrams. According to the FDA, individuals shouldn't consume more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day.

Conclusion

Young individuals seem more susceptible to coffee, and it does elevate blood pressure in those who are not acclimated to it but not in habitual coffee consumers.

Additionally, components other than caffeine appear to be responsible for coffee's hypertensive effects. People who regularly drink coffee become accustomed to these substances and have no more than a slight increase in blood pressure, but those who are not frequent coffee users should anticipate a slight increase in blood pressure after consuming regular or decaf.

