Calorie daily intake depends on numerous different factors ranging from gender to activity level and the age group of an individual. It's important to keep track of your daily calorie intake for proper nutrition and also keep track of where the calories are coming from.

In this article, we will discuss about the most frequently asked questions such as,‘how many calories should I eat per day’, ‘how many calories should I eat daily to lose weight’, and ‘how many calories should a woman eat a day’.

How Many Calories Should I Eat Per Day?

Calories from foods tend to be healthy. (Image via Pexels/Jane Doan)

The recommended calorie daily intake for an average woman should be between about 600-2400 to maintain the optimum weight. However, the recommended calorie intake daily should be about 2000-3000. You can count your daily calorie intake to keep track of the calories you consume or use a calorie calculator.

There are certain measures you can take to reduce your daily calorie intake, such as filling your diet with protein, staying hydrated, avoiding refined foods, limiting sugary beverages, exercising more, and reducing intake of processed foods.

How Many Calories Should I Eat Daily to Lose Weight?

You should reduce your daily calorie intake to lose weight. If you want to lose weight, it's important to create a calorie deficit in your diet routine by either exercising more or consuming fewer calories than you generally do. However, it's still important that your body should get the required nutrition even if you want to lose weight.

Sustainability should be a crucial aspect of your diet plan if you're looking to create a calorie deficit. For instance, following a fad diet that restricts your daily calorie intake to about 1000–1200 is not feasible and can be unhealthy. That's why it's recommended to reduce your daily calorie intake in smaller amounts. You can also pair that up with a proper exercise routine for weight loss.

Drastically cutting down on your average calorie intake can result in serious side effects such as increasing nutritional deficiency, causing fatigue, and changing metabolic rate. That can make achieving weight loss more difficult.

How Many Calories Should a Woman Eat a Day

Calories from junk foods are unhealthy. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

How many calories a woman eats a day is dependent on their activity level, body size, and age group.

Generally, women in the age group from 19-30 need to consume about 2000-2400 calories a day to maintain their weight. Women in older age group, such as 31 to 59 should consume about 1800–2200 calories.

It's not necessary that your daily calorie intake should stay in this range. It might exceed or dip below the average daily intake depending on your weight, health, size, height, and activity. These estimates should also not be used for breastfeeding and pregnant women who need a significantly higher amount of calories.

How many calories you should eat every day is often a tricky question. However, there's no specific answer to that, as daily calorie intake is affected by several factors, including activity level, body size, gender, and age group.

Takeaway

In this article, we gave you an idea about the average daily calorie intake that you can try. However, for the most effective weight loss approach, you need to reduce your calorie intake. A calorie deficit, along with a regular workout routine tailored to your body’s needs, can help you achieve your weight loss goal quickly.

