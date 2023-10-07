Cameron Mathison health update: How is the General Hospital actor’s battle with kidney cancer going?

Canadian-American actor and television host Cameron Mathison, known for his role on General Hospital, continues to make strides in his battle against kidney cancer.

Following his diagnosis in 2019, Mathison underwent surgery to tackle renal cell carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer. In his ongoing journey towards wellness, Mathison recently shared that he has sought the assistance of a health coach to understand his overall well-being.

What Cameron Mathison said about his battle with renal cell carcinoma

During an interview with PEOPLE magazine at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, the Los Angeles-based soap star revealed his recent adoption of new health habits. Cameron Mathison shared:

"I work with a health coach now. I thought I knew a lot about what I was doing in the right and wrong ways or whatever, but in the last year, I'd say, maybe 14 months, I've learned more about my own specific health challenges and growth than I have probably in decades before that."

Reflecting on the impact of his new health routines, he said:

"The way that it's changed, it's increased my desire and my willingness and my effort and motivation to help others and to spread the word and just to be a benefit. I got so much help through my journey, and it's like, not everybody has that."

In September 2019, Cameron Mathison revealed his diagnosis of renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer. Just a week after his announcement, he underwent a partial nephrectomy surgery.

The procedure involves removing the tumor while preserving a portion of the kidney. Following the operation, Mathison expressed gratitude for the successful removal of the tumor and the retention of 80% of his kidney, reflecting an optimistic outlook.

Renal cell carcinoma, commonly known as kidney cancer, is a highly dangerous disease with potentially life-threatening consequences.

The disease doesn't just impacts physical health. It also affects your emotions and messes with your mental health. That's why it's important to know the signs and symptoms of renal cancer.

Some of the symptoms are constant pain, peeing blood or losing weight without explanation.

If you notice any of these signs, check with a doctor immediately. Catching it early and getting treatment quickly can make a big difference in beating the condition and coming out on top.

Cameron Mathison's dedicated following received updates regarding his well-being through his social media platform.

Just two days after his surgery, Mathison took to Instagram to inform his followers that the procedure had gone well. He shared a heartfelt photo of himself surrounded by his two children, expressing his appreciation for the overwhelming support and encouragement he had received.

Reflecting on his extensive career in the daytime television industry, Cameron Mathison recognizes the unique and exceptional bonds formed within the close-knit community.

Having been involved in various daytime projects for over 25 years, he values the personal connections developed among colleagues and describes the daytime community as a second family.

The General Hospital actor has been making waves with some of his recent projects. In a recent interview, Cameron Mathison discussed his excitement for "General Hospital" and teased intriguing storylines.

He also highlighted his partnership with NuEthix Formulations and their gut health supplements. Mathison expressed gratitude for being part of Maurice Benard's mental health podcast and revealed his upcoming appearance at Christmas Con in Kansas.