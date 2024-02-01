A study published in Nature Medicine suggests that Alzheimer’s disease may reportedly be transmissible under rare circumstances. Researchers' findings suggest that children who received contaminated injections of growth hormone developed iatrogenic Alzheimer's disease.

However, it is imperative to note that the study describes a very rare and unusual route for the development of this disease. The researchers also addressed the general population and clarified their findings and emphasized that Alzheimer’s disease is not contagious, and shouldn't pose any risks in caregiving and medical settings.

The researchers clarified the research findings. (Image via Vecteezy/ Sirichai Puangsuwan)

Is Alzheimer’s disease transmissible?

It is important for us to recognize that most researches have a small sample size. (Image via Freepik/ Master1305)

Alzheimer's disease is a form of cognitive decline and a neurological disorder that is primarily diagnosed in older adults. It often takes a toll on their cognitive functions, such as the ability to remember, make decisions, and perform other executive tasks. The researchers found evidence that Alzheimer’s disease was potentially transmitted when some patients received human growth hormone.

This study does not raise concerns as the treatments were discontinued long ago, and today's treatments are devised in a way that drastically lowers the risk of transmission. In fact, researchers continue to find promising treatments for Alzheimer's.

The current research marks an important discovery in our understanding of various forms of cognitive disease. Often, Alzheimer's disease is caused by the accumulation of Amyloid-β peptide (Aβ). It has been found that this particular molecule settles in the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex.

These brain regions are an integral part of our thinking brain and allow us to perform all cognition-related tasks. The researchers advise that the findings should be considered in healthcare settings as well. One of these can be the decontamination of equipment that may have these proteins. There are many ways to protect the brain, and these findings enhance our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer's disease can pose challenges for not only the affected individual but also their family members. New research continues to emerge on the various ways to treat it. Alzheimer's disease is a combination of environmental, genetic, and lifestyle factors, like most illnesses.

It is important to note that most research findings are conducted on small samples of individuals and, therefore, their generalizability is low. While this research enhances our understanding, please remember that Alzheimer's disease is not contagious.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.