Can meditating at night improve your sleep? Here’s everything you need to know

You've heard all about the benefits of meditation, but can it really help you sleep better? Well, the short answer is yes. Meditation has been shown to improve sleep quality, reduce stress and anxiety, boost the immune system, and even reduce risk of heart disease.

However, before we get into how meditation can help you sleep more soundly at night, let's talk about what meditation is and why it's so beneficial in the first place. Meditation is a mental practice that involves focusing on one thing (like your breath) over a period of time.

It's easy to think that meditating is some weird thing only yogis do to get their chakras aligned, but it's something anyone can do. When you do it right, it can be incredibly relaxing and even helpful in improving overall health.

Can meditating at night improve your sleep?

Knowing the right kind of practices can help. (Image via Vecteezy)

Meditation can really help you chill and de-stress, making it easier to get some quality sleep.

If you're trying to unwind before hitting the sack, give meditation a shot, but this isn't a magic fix for all your sleep issues. For some, meditating every day might invoke or bring up some past issues. In such cases, one can dig deeper and try other things to tackle the root causes.

So, if you want to feel more relaxed before bedtime and give meditation a go, do it!. Just remember, meditation alone might not do the trick. So, mix it up with other techniques. Don't hesitate to get professional help if you need it. Find the right combo of meditation and other practices.

How meditation can help with insomnia

Several studies support it.(Image via Vecteezy)

Meditation can help you with a deep slumber and a restful sleep. Waking up early for work or school can impact your sleep cycle, but meditation helps curb that stress.

When you're less on edge, you will toss and turn less at night, ending in restful sleep. When the body and mind are more relaxed, falling asleep is easy breezy, and you can catch that truly deep slumber.

Studies have examined the impact of meditation on insomnia and have found positive results. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine included middle-aged and older adults who had trouble sleeping. They found that mindfulness meditation, a practice focusing on breathing and present moment awareness, helped improve sleep.

Another study found that meditation can be used as a technique to relieve stress at bedtime and enhance the ability to fall asleep more easily.

Additionally, research has shown that mindfulness meditation interventions significantly improve sleep quality compared to nonspecific active controls, even during follow-up assessments.

These studies indicate that meditation, particularly mindfulness meditation, can be a beneficial practice for individuals struggling with insomnia.

How to meditate before bedtime

Can try some guided meditation (Image via Veectezy)

If you're new to meditaition practice, here's what you can do. First, download a guided meditation app, tune in to a guided meditation podcast or a YouTube video.

If you're down to splurge and want a more personalized experience, buy an online course. Some people find hearing other people's voices distracting, while others dig having a guide to keep them on track.

However, if none of those options interest you, you can check websites where people share their meditations with the community. It's interactive and won't cost you anything.

Tips to help you get started

Starting with just 5-10 minutes of meditation can help, (Image via Vecteezy)

You can cross your legs or lie down on your back with your arms by your sides.

Set a timer for about 5-10 minutes.

Focus on your breath. Inhale. Exhale.

Count each breath as you go.

If you end up drifting off, no worries,

When the timer goes off, hop back in bed and have a restful sleep.

If you're having trouble sleeping or not, meditation can be your go-to thing. It has been shown to be helpful in improving sleep quality. You can choose the suitable time that fits your schedule.

Before you begin, speak with your doctor, or even better, seek advice from a meditation instructor in your local area to help you get started.