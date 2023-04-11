Can Men Really Get Osteoporosis? Here's what you need to know

Osteoporosis is a serious condition that can weaken your bones and increase your risk of fractures. It's more common in women, but did you know that around two million men in the US who are over 50 also suffer from it?

It's important to be aware of this risk so that you can take steps to prevent it and keep your bones healthy and strong.

So, let's talk about some ways to reduce your risk and stay active and healthy!

What is Osteoporosis?

It is a condition where the bones become weaker, more brittle, and more prone to fractures. It occurs when old bone cells are reabsorbed faster than new bone cells are created.

caused by a loss of bone density (Image via Pexels/Parij Photography)

While women typically experience a more rapid bone loss after menopause, most men experience a slow bone loss, but the risk increases with age. By the time they’re 65 to 70, people lose bone at the same rate regardless of sex.

Can Men Really Get Osteoporosis?

It is often thought of as a condition that only affects women, but men can get it too. In fact, about one in four men over the age of 50 will break a bone due to this condition.

The risk factors for men are similar to those for women, such as aging, low levels of testosterone, and a family history of the condition. Men are more likely to experience fractures of the hip or spine, which can have serious consequences.

So it's important for men to be aware of their risks and take steps to prevent or treat them if necessary.

Symptoms of Osteoporosis in Men

The symptoms in men are similar to those in women and include:

• Back pain

• Loss of height

• Stooped posture

• Bone fractures

Causes of Osteoporosis in Men

This condition in men can be primary or secondary. Primary osteoporosis occurs due to aging and hormonal changes, while secondary is caused by other underlying medical conditions, medications, and lifestyle factors that affect bone mass.

can often be prevented or managed through lifestyle changes (Image via Pexels/Mart productions)

Some of the common causes in men are:

• Conditions that affect certain organs, like the stomach and intestines

• Glucocorticoid steroid medications

• Low testosterone levels

• Lifestyle factors such as heavy alcohol use, smoking, and inactivity

In conclusion, it is a condition that affects bone health and increases the risk of fractures. While it is more common in women, men are also at risk, especially those over the age of 50.

By making lifestyle changes and speaking with your doctor, you can reduce your risk and enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle.

