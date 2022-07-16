Fact Check: Can Regular Yoga Practice Help Improve Your Sports Performance?

Can yoga help improve your sports performance? Yes, but it's important to understand that not all types of yoga are created equal, and different styles better serve different needs.

The most basic definition of flexibility is the ability to move the joints through a full range of motion. If we consider hamstrings as a muscle group, it's important for us to realise that increasing flexibility through yoga does not just mean lengthening our hamstrings.

It means balancing out opposing muscle groups like quads and hip flexors (which tend to become tight from running). A balanced yoga practice includes poses that not only increase flexibility but also builds strength and stamina in opposing muscle groups.

Does Yoga Improve Athletic Performance?

Yoga Improves Your Flexibility

Flexibility is usually defined as the range of movement we have in our joints, but when we talk about flexibility, we usually refer to our muscles.

There are three types of tissues in the body: bones, muscles, and connective tissue (ligaments and tendons). When you hear the term 'flexibility', it usually refers to how far apart two body parts can move relative to each other.

When you stretch your leg out on a yoga mat or do downward-facing dog at home, you're pulling on your muscles so that they lengthen. That allows your joints more room to travel through their full range of motion (ROM).

A muscle is made up of bundles of fibres that attach at one end (origin) and attach again at their second attachment point (insertion). Muscles respond by contracting when stimulated by nerve impulses from the brain—for instance, when you decide it's time for lunch.

The muscle fibres shorten as they contract, causing movement around a joint or limb segment where two bones meet together. Muscle contraction also helps stabilise joints by providing support for surrounding ligaments and tendons throughout various movements performed by an athlete during training sessions or competitions.

Yoga Can Improve Your Athletic Performance

If you are a serious runner, regular yoga practice can help you perform better, as it helps open up your hip flexor muscles, which tend to become tight from running. Yoga also improves flexibility, strength and stamina when done regularly. The poses stretch out your body and allow more oxygen to get into the muscle tissue, helping increase endurance levels.

Asanas like the Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose) strengthen the quads while stretching out the hamstrings and calves. This pose is particularly beneficial for runners, as it stretches out these important muscle groups while also helping with balance and coordination as well as core stabilisation.

Yoga Not Only Makes You Flexible but also Stronger

Yoga is an ancient practice that promotes the development of balance and strength, both physically and mentally. The practice of yoga helps you to build muscle strength while increasing flexibility at the same time. A balanced yoga practice includes poses that not only increase flexibility but also build strength and stamina in opposing muscle groups.

Yoga poses can be done in a balanced way by incorporating poses that focus on opposing muscle groups, such as your upper body versus your lower body, back versus front side of your body, or any other opposing muscle group (such as quadriceps vs hamstrings). Stretching is an important part of a balanced fitness programme. It can help you avoid injuries, improve your range of motion, maintain good posture and circulation, as well as improve flexibility.

In addition to yoga being beneficial for overall health and wellness, it has also been shown to have positive effects on sports performance. A study found that regular yoga practice helped players move better in certain sports activities due to increased flexibility and stability gained through the practice of yoga postures (such as Downward-Facing Dog). In other words: Strong muscles are flexible muscles.

What Kind Of Yoga To Practice?

If you're going to a yoga class to get a workout in and stay in shape, look for a class that's aimed at athletic types or aerobic capacity. That will ensure that the instructor focuses on poses that require strength and endurance, as well as flexibility.

To enhance your sports performance, start by focusing on your breath. When you're comfortable in a pose and able to focus on your breathing, you’ll be able to transition into more difficult poses that require strength and stability.

You may want to avoid fast-paced vinyasa styles with long holds to allow for more active release and movement through the hamstrings as well as into hip openers and hamstring-releasing poses, like downward-facing dog or bridge pose.

Takeaway

Although it's true that yoga can help you improve flexibility, this is not something to expect overnight. The practice of increasing flexibility through yoga is best done gradually over time, as the body needs to adjust and learn how to move in a different way.

When you begin any yoga workout programme, it's important to remember that it takes dedication and patience. Yoga isn't just about fitness or strength; it's also about learning how your body moves and works together through movement. Be patient with yourself as you learn new poses, but also take care not to push past what feels comfortable for you. You don't want an injury.

