Can stress kill you? Identifying the symptoms of breaking point

Can stress kill you? Stress is a natural occurence in daily life. From demanding career paths to personal difficulties, everyone faces different levels of stress.

In today's fast paced life, stress can be caused by various reasons, like career challenges, financial difficulties, relationship problems or health concerns. Acute stress can be dealt with and can even be benefiting in some situations, but chronic stress is concerning.

What is stress?

Before answering can stress kill you, it's important to know what it is. (Image via Freepik/Creative art)

Psychological stress is the body's natural way of responding to perceived threats or demanding situations. When we experience a stressful situation, the body taps into the fight or flight response.

This physiological reaction includes the secretion of stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. This is a survival mechanism that has been tasked to assist us in responding to immediate threats. In short, it's an essential response.

Can stress kill you? Identifying the signs that stress is killing you

There are many indicators of stress. (Image via Freepik/Drazen Zigic)

While there isn't a causal relationship between stress and death, there's definitely a correlation, so it becomes essential for you to identify if stress can kill you:

#1 Physical symptoms

Chronic stress can have a physical effect on the body in the form of muscle tension, headaches and gastrointestinal issues. Prolonged stress can weaken the immune system, making you highly prone to illnesses.

#2 Psychological symptoms

Stress demands a high toll on our mental health, causing depression, anxiety and irritability. Chronic stress can affect the brain and body. It can damage cognitive functions and memory as well.

#3 Cardiovascular health

Can stress kill you? Yes, if it becomes excessive. (Image via Freepik/Wayhomestudio)

One of the biggest keys to answer can stress skill you is in your heart health. The persistent secretion of stress hormones can result in increase in blood pressure and elevate chances of heart disease.

Stress also contributes to the development of atherosclerosis, a condition where the arteries narrow due to plaque build-up.

#4 Insomnia

Can stress kill you by affecting your sleep? Yes. Constant stress usually harms sleep cycles, that may lead to significant health effects.

Sleep is vital for rejuvenation and overall well-being, so chronic sleep deprivation can give rise to various health related concerns.

#5 Weight gain

Stress can also result in impulsive behaviours like emotional eating, resulting in weight gain, as a lot of individuals turn to comfort foods options during stressful situations. That can develop into obesity and related health concerns.

Stress and death: Diving deep into the connection

Can stress kill you? The answer is not so simple. (Image via Freepik/Master1305)

While stress, by itself, might not lead straight to death, it can greatly highten the risk of many life-threatening conditions.

The body's defenses can get weakened over time by chronic stress, resulting in higher susceptibility to diseases like cancer, heart attacks and strokes. Moreover, people who're stressed persistently can engage in unhealthy coping behaviours like smoking or alcohol consumption, increasing the risk of premature death.

Moreover, stress can also result in development of a phenomenon called broken heart syndrome. This issue imitates the signs of a heart attack and is usually set off by severe emotional stress. Although it's manageable, it highlights the powerful association between the body and mind.

In drastic cases, the persistent strain of chronic stress may drive people towards displaying self-destructive behaviors, like suicidal thoughts. That highlights the importance of timely identification and management of stress before it reaches such a dire state.

Learning stress management tools, seeking guidance when necessary, and prioritizing personal wellness are essential steps in safeguarding both physical and mental health. When thinking of can stress kill you, be mindful about your stress level.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

