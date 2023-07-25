Can working out twice a day give you all the goodness that you’re looking for in your regime?

Working out twice a day, or, as they call it, "two-a-day" workout regimens, is fundamentally associated with high-level athletic training. But, as it’s said, you can never have enough workout goodness, right? So, why not delve right into the benefits of working out twice a day? For starters, it can bring an enormous positive change to your metabolic constituency, making your system more available and receptive to change for the better.

However, a "two-a-day" workout regimen can only work at its best when followed in a structured pattern. It can verge on overexertion if you put too much pressure on yourself, leading to strains and muscle injuries. However, with everything said and concluded, the benefits of such a regimen are undoubtedly way greater than the cons it might have.

How can you have two workouts a day?

Working out twice a day help you to reach your set target faster (Image via Sushil Ghimire/Unsplash)

Working out twice a day needs no rocket science to be understood. It means to double up the regimen that you usually follow and do it twice a day, with or without variations. Not only does it help you reach your set target faster in achieving the required muscle mass and overall shape, but it also makes your body more receptive to intense training. This helps your physique grow from a definite and healthy point and reach exceptional levels of development.

What are the benefits of working out twice a day?

Working out twice a day helps increase your endurance. (Image via NBC News)

As per a recent finding published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, the volume of your workout stands to be the deciding factor for your gains. The experts came upon an interesting "dose-response" relationship that determines the improvements in muscle mass depending upon the number of sets done.

Other studies also point out the fact that training twice a day might help your central nervous system better adapt to your workout regimen. This improves your strength, reaping all the benefits of such a routine.

A two-a-day can also increase your vitality and stamina to a great extent. According to studies, training twice a day can potentially boost your endurance, helping your body burn a large amount of glycogen and fat.

Certain drawbacks of two workouts a day

Although there are many benefits to such a regime, drawbacks include overstraining yourself in the process of getting more intensive workouts. These could cause excessive wear and tear on the muscles, leading to severe injuries.

If you’re a beginner, then it is always advisable for you to work out under a licensed expert for intensive training. This will maintain a well-defined structure and routine for your regimen, protecting you from the risk of injuries.

Advisably, it is better to not stretch beyond two days of a two-a-day workout regimen and decrease the intensity before gearing up for a final workout showdown. A twice-a-day regimen would be a new stressor that would require time to get adjusted to. It is always recommended that you be patient with the time and process your body needs to acclimate to the routine.