Canadian wildfire emissions reach record high: What you need to know to protect yourself

The northern parts of Canadian provinces are battling hundreds of Canadian wildfires. The smoke they're producing is traveling far and wide, affecting Wisconsin and beyond.

In this article, we explore the effects of air pollution caused by Canadian wildfires, the impact on health and measures you can take to minimize the risks.

Canadian wildfire's air pollution effects

The wildfires in Canada have created a relentless trail of haze and smoke, leading to poor air quality in many regions. The smoke contains harmful particles and pollutants that can have serious implications for health. It's important to be aware of the risks and take necessary precautions.

The high levels of air pollution resulting from the wildfires pose various health risks. Those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, cardiovascular issues, older adults and children are particularly vulnerable.

Exposure to smoke can cause respiratory symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath and aggravate existing conditions. Protecting ourselves becomes paramount in such situations.

Tips for protecting your health from bad air quality

To safeguard your health during periods of poor air quality, consider the following measures:

Stay indoors: If possible, limit your time outdoors, and seek shelter indoors. Close doors and windows to prevent smoke from entering your home.

Recirculate indoor air: Run your air conditioning on recirculate mode to minimize the intake of outdoor air and keep the indoor environment cleaner.

Use masks when needed: If you have respiratory or cardiovascular conditions and must be outdoors, consider using a well-fitting N95 mask to reduce exposure to harmful particles.

Check on vulnerable individuals: Be mindful of neighbors, relatives or friends who may be more at risk, especially those without access to air conditioning. Offer assistance, and ensure their well-being.

Supporting relief efforts and air quality advisories

Pay attention to air quality advisories issued by local authorities, and follow their recommendations.

These advisories provide important guidance to protect yourself and your loved ones. Avoid physical outdoor activities, particularly for individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults and children.

It's worth noting that firefighting resources in Wisconsin are focused on addressing the local drought-related fire risks. The state is closely monitoring the situation in Canada and providing assistance to neighboring states.

Collaboration and support among affected regions are crucial in managing the widespread impact of Canadian wildfire.

