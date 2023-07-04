Cancer and Cardiorespiratory Fitness: A Complex Relationship Explored

A recent study conducted by researchers sheds light on the connection between cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) and the risk of three prevalent cancers in men. Published in JAMA Network Open, the study titled Association Between Cardiorespiratory Fitness and Cancer Incidence and Cancer-Specific Mortality of Colon, Lung, and Prostate Cancer Among Swedish Men reveals intriguing findings regarding the impact of CRF on colon, lung, and prostatic carcinoma.

Examining the Relationship

While examining a cohort of 17,709 men spanning an age range of 18 to 75 years, the researchers conducted a comprehensive analysis over an average follow-up period of 9.6 years. CRF was evaluated through maximal oxygen consumption, estimated using a submaximal cycle ergometer test. The study identified 499 new cases of colon disease with abnormal cell growth, 283 cases of lung tumors, and 1,918 cases of prostatic carcinoma.

Association Between CRF and Cancer Risk

Theoretical calculations were made by the researchers to determine the possible effects of sustaining increased CRF levels. (Magda Ehlers/ Pexels )

1. Higher CRF levels were correlated with a reduced risk of colon and lung carcinoma incidence (2% decrease), but a higher incidence of prostatic carcinoma (1% increase).

2. Higher CRF levels were associated with a lower risk of death due to colon and lung disease of abnormal cell growth (2% and 3% reduction, respectively).

3. Despite a higher prevalence rate of prostatic carcinoma among individuals with high CRF, the death rate for prostatic carcinoma was 5% lower in this group.

Impact of CRF on Specific Groups

Younger non-smokers with a healthy BMI and high CRF had significantly lower hazard risk. Additionally, higher levels of CRF were associated with a lower risk of colon and lung incidence and reduced mortality rates for colon, lung, and prostatic carcinoma across different age groups.

The researchers performed a theoretical calculation to estimate the potential impact of maintaining higher CRF levels. Avoiding very low CRF levels could prevent between 4% and 8% of all colon disease cases of abnormal cell growth, 4% of lung cancer-related deaths, and 4% to 19% of prostate cancer-related deaths.

Cardiorespiratory Endurance Exercises: A Key to Fitness

Exercise improves the body's capacity to provide the muscles with oxygen. (Pixabay/ Pexels)

To improve cardiorespiratory fitness, engaging in cardiorespiratory endurance exercises is essential. These exercises enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen to the muscles, improving cardiovascular health and overall fitness. Some popular exercises include:

Running and Jogging Cycling Swimming High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) Jumping Rope Dancing Rowing

How to Become Physically Fit: A Holistic Approach

Improving physical fitness involves more than just cardiorespiratory endurance exercises. Taking a holistic approach can yield the best results. Here are some essential tips:

Strength Training Flexibility and Mobility Balanced Nutrition Sufficient Rest and Recovery Stress Management Consistency

The research emphasizes the complex relationship between cardiorespiratory fitness and the risk of colon, lung, and prostatic carcinoma in men. Higher CRF levels are associated with a lower risk of colon and lung incidence, but an increased risk of prostatic carcinoma incidence is observed.

However, maintaining higher levels of CRF proves beneficial in reducing mortality rates for all three types. By incorporating cardiorespiratory endurance exercises and adopting a holistic approach to physical fitness, individuals can strive towards better overall health and reduce the risk.

Poll : 0 votes