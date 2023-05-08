Cannabis use and schizophrenia in young men: What is the new study all about?  

A new study has found that cannabis use disorder can increase risk of schizophrenia, especially among young men. The study claims that 30% of schizophrenia cases can be prevented by avoiding cannabis (marijuana).

The new research is considered the largest epidemiological investigation that directly focuses on the cannabis-psychosis relationship.

What is schizophrenia?

Schizophrenic patients may disconnect themselves from reality. (Photo via Pexels/Two Dreamers)

It's a serious mental illness that disconnects a person from reality and affects their feelings, thinking and behaviours. It can sometimes result in delusions, hallucinations and disordered behaviors that may interfere with daily life and can be dangerous, too.

Treatments are available, but to prevent serious complications, it's important to opt for early treatments, as that may help prevent long-term problems. Treatments can help manage symptoms and improve the outlook.

What are the major causes of schizophrenia?

According to experts, there're no exact causes of this mental illness, but there are several factors that can increase risk of schizophrenia. These include:

genetics

chemical and structural changes in the brain

birth-related factors, such as preterm labor, infection during pregnancy, low birth weight, complications during delivery, maternal obesity during pregnancy, etc.

childhood trauma

taking certain mind-altering medications during young adulthood

Cannabis and schizophrenia: What the new study tells us?

Published in the journal Psychological Medicine, researchers at the Mental Health Services in Denmark and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), analyzed health records data of more than six million people in Denmark to identify the risk of schizophrenia cases that could be related to marijuana use disorder.

The study found evidence of an association between cannabis and this particular mental illness among both men and women, but the link was stronger among young men.

The researchers used statistical models and estimated that approximately 30% of cases among men between 21 to 30 years and 15% among men aged 16 to 49 years in 2021 could have been prevented by avoiding cannabis use disorder.

The researchers emphasis that marijuana appears to be the biggest risk factor for mental illness, particularly for young men. Researchers believe that the increase in legalization of cannabis over the past few years has made it the most frequently used psychoactive substance in the world.

Findings can be used to make informed decisions

Marijuana appears to be the biggest risk factor for mental illness, particularly for young men. (Photo via Pexels/Michael Fischer)

As per Nora Volkow, NIDA director and study co-author, the findings of the study are a step ahead and can be used to make decisions for cannabis use disorder patients.

The results can also help young men to make an informed decision about their cannabis use. Additionally, they may also help regulate policies on cannabis access and sales and effectively help identify, treat and prevent cannabis use disorder and schizophrenia.

"The findings from this study are 1 step in that direction and can help inform decisions that healthcare providers may make in caring for patients, as well as decisions that individuals may make about their own cannabis use" – Nora Volkow

The researchers also added that additional studies are needed to explore differences in the frequency and potency of marijuana consumption between women and men. According to researchers, there's also a need to identify young men’s vulnerability to the effects of marijuana on mental illness.

