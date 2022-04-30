6 Best Cardio Exercises to Relieve Stress and Anxiety

Cardio exercise is one of the best ways to reduce anxiety and stress. Performing cardio or any other exercise releases endorphins, which are mainly hormones that control and fight stress. Regular exercise helps to get your mind off the anxiety and clears out your head.

Anxiety and stress are two natural human reactions and every person deals with them at some point in their life. But too much stress is harmful and can disturb your happy and healthy life.

So, if you feel distraught by stress and anxiety getting in the way of your happy life, take some time out of your everyday routine and perform some easy and basic cardio. Triggering your stress by engaging in exercises might surely help you deal with stress efficiently. Of course, physical activity alone can’t replace anxiety but it will surely help you relax.

Try any of the following cardio exercises to relieve stress and anxiety.

1.) Swimming:

Swimming is a full-body exercise that strengthens your muscles and also fights stress and other anxiety symptoms. It is an enjoyable exercise, especially during the summers when the heat can be harmful and dangerous. It is also an ideal exercise for your heart and provides resistance training too.

Swimming enables you to breathe deeper and also allows you to use all your major muscles that you may not generally use outside of the water. It improves flexibility and doesn’t impact your joints and bones.

Swimming is an effective full-body cardio exercise. (Photo by Guduru Ajay bhargav via pexels)

2.) Running:

Running is also a very effective cardio exercise that helps clear your mind and reduces stress to a great extent. You don’t need to run too far to get the benefits of this exercise; a quick 15 to 20 minutes of running can potentially reduce your anxiety level.

This is because when you run, your mind gets diverted and you think about other things besides focusing on things that are stressing you out. Running is a great way to focus on yourself and take your mind from your daily routine.

Running reduces stress and also doesn't impact your joints. (Photo by Tirachard Kumtanom via pexels)

3.) Dancing:

Dancing can be an excellent way to ease anxiety while getting the benefits of solid cardio. It is a great social activity that allows you to express your personality in a safe environment, further helping you feel relaxed and happy.

Regular dance sessions also improve your mood and enhance your mental focus. You’ll feel refreshed throughout the day and sleep more soundly.

Dancing reduces anxiety and makes you happy. (Photo by Andrea Piacquadio via pexels)

4.) Pilates:

Pilates are much more than an exercise. It not only tones your body but also clears your mind and increases your energy. It helps build strength, endurance and flexibility - all of which makes Pilates a good stress reliever. It sculpts your body, which in turn makes you look confident and feel better.

5.) Cycling:

Cycling is an effective cardio exercise that can potentially help reduce stress. It is easy on joints and muscles, and also serves as a heart-pumping exercise. 15 minutes of cycling can help ease stress while providing a great workout to tone your body. However, just make sure to wear a helmet while cycling and be careful on the road.

6.) Long walks:

If you don’t like running then a simple walk is also a great way to clear your mind, while also improving your health. Make an aim of at least 8000 steps per day and go on long walks to relax your mind. While taking a walk, make sure you think about different things besides thinking about what’s causing you stress. By taking time out and focusing on yourself, it can surely be a saving grace.

Walking helps you relax and reduces anxiety. (Photo by Yogendra Singh via pexels)

Other than these cardio exercises, yoga can also be great for anxiety and stress relief. Whether you perform power yoga or gentle stretching and breathing, yoga can provide impressive benefits to your mind and body.

Summary:

Stress can disturb your thoughts and daily activities, and sometimes it can be really hard to get relief. But always remember that it’s absolutely possible to clear your mind. So, next time you get caught up in anxiety and feel frustrated, make sure you give one of the above-mentioned exercises a try.

