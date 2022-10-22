Cardio exercises increase your heart rate and are the most effective form of exercise for total body weight loss. This is because the greater your heartbeat, the more fat you will be able to burn in a certain period of time.

To lose or maintain weight loss, you’ll need to workout for at least 60 minutes per day for five days a week. You have to burn more calories than you consume during the day. This requires a healthy diet, as well as cardio and strength training.

Running on treadmill.(Image via www.pexels.com)

If you’re a busy person, then try to split up your workout into three to four sessions a day. For example, exercise for 30 minutes in the morning before going to work, walk 10 minutes during your lunch break, and exercise for 20 minutes after dinner.

Cardio Exercises for Total-Body Weight Loss

1. Jumping Rope

Jumping rope is a very effective form of exercise as it improves the coordination and cognitive function of your body. This particular exercise also increases the intensity of your heart rate.

Jumping rope helps you burn around 1,300 calories per hour, which is more than enough for weight loss. For the variation in the exercise, perform one set on a single leg, one set with both legs, and one set while running in place.

Here's how you can do it:

Warm up your body by performing 10 to 15 jumps.

Then jump for two minutes straight.

Take a break for 30 seconds and repeat it.

Perform four sets.

2. Burpees

Burpees are a combination of squats, jumps, and pushups, and these elements of the exercise make it effective for losing weight. Burpees are a great workout because you’re burning fat from your entire body, and you’re training many muscle groups like your chest and legs.

Here's how you can do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

With arms by your sides, get down into a squat position.

Put your hands on the surface, and position your legs back into a plank stance.

Jump with your legs forward and then return to a squat stance.

Finally, get in the standing position.

3. Push-Ups

Push-ups are a great exercise for stabilizing the core, building upper body strength, and increasing muscle mass in your arms with all these benefits. This exercise helps you in weight loss.

If you start with two sets of ten reps, take a break for 45 seconds between each set. Gradually increase the intensity of your workout by increasing the number of reps.

Here's how you can do it:

Get down on the surface and keep your body off the floor by resisting with your hands.

Straighten your arms and legs.

Slowly, push your body down until your chest touches the surface.

Hold the position, then push back your body to the initial stance.

Repeat.

4. Kettlebells

Kettlebell workouts combine strength training and cardio. Very few cardio exercises help in building muscle, and this is one such exercise that helps in building muscle and losing weight. You can easily burn 350 calories in 30 minutes.

Here's how you can do it:

Swing 10 times from left arm (kettlebell deadlift).

Swing 10 times from right arm (kettlebell deadlift).

Take rest for 30 to 60 seconds.

5. Mountain Climber

The mountain climber is a great bodyweight exercise which focuses on multiple muscle groups at a single time. It also helps to improve balance, agility, coordination, strength, flexibility, and blood circulation of the body.

Here's how you can do it:

Get into a pushup stance with the right leg extended backward.

Put your hands on the surface and hips level.

Next, push the left leg near the chest with the toes on the surface.

Quickly switch the stance of the legs.

Repeat it with other leg.

Conclusion

Cardio exercises are very useful as they focus on the entire body and ultimately lead to weight loss. In all these workouts, consistency plays an important role when it comes to losing weight.

Perform these exercises slowly and gradually up the intensity as you adjust to your new workout routine. Target 60 minutes of low-intensity cardio for five days a week. As you become more physically fit, try to be consistent because these exercises will help you lose weight in a short period of time.

