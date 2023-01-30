Actress Annie Wersching, best known for her role as agent Renee Walker in the series ‘24’, and for providing the voice for Tess in the video game ‘The Last of Us', passed away on Sunday morning in Los Angeles at the age of just 45.

Wersching’s cause of death is a two-year battle with cancer. The actress was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, but the type of cancer she had has not been specified.

Wersching’s husband, Stephen Full, confirmed the news in a statement to CNN, saying:

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for the adventure to find you. Go find it. It’s everywhere. And find it we shall".

Annie Wersching – A talented star gone too soon

Annie Wersching’s untimely death came as a shock to everyone. Jon Cassar, the executive producer and director of 24, paid tribute to the actress, saying:

“My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away."

He continued:

"Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her. She’ll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie, you’ll be missed, you left your mark, and we’re all the better for it”.

Neil Druckmann, the creative director of "The Last of Us", also tweeted about Wersching’s death, and wrote:

"Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones."

Wersching was born and raised in St.Louis, Missouri. She made her debut in 2002, at the age of 24 in an episode of ’Star Trek: Enterprise'. She was then cast as FBI agent Renee Walker in the seventh season of ‘24’ in 2009.

Wersching, 45, was born and raised in Missouri. (Photo via Instagram/anniewersching)

The actress also appeared in famous shows like ’The Vampire Diaries', ’Marvel's Runaways', and ’The Rookie'. She was most recently seen as the Borg Queen in the second season of ‘Star Trek: Picard’. Wersching played recurring roles over the course of her two-decade acting career.

The Missouri-born star also provided her voice and motion capture performance for Tess for the very famous video game, 'The Last of Us’, and received global appreciation.

Annie Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, but she continued working. The actress didn’t make the condition public, so her untimely death came as a great shock to many.

A GoFundMe was set up by actress Ever Carradine in support of Wersching’s husband and children so they can continue to live their lives in a way that they know would make Annie Wersching happy and proud. Wersching is survived by her husband, Stephen Full, and three sons.

