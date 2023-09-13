Causes of hyperpigmentation: Major reasons leading to skin darkening

Hyperpigmentation is a medical condition where the skin darkens. The reasons for the same can vary.

Melanin pigment is responsible for skin tone, which means, higher the amount of melanin, deeper is the skin color. Melanocytes are the specialized pigment-producing cells of the body, which produce the melanin.

Sometimes, the production of melanin by melanocytes is increased. The areas where that happen are said to be afflicted by hyperpigmentation. This area can vary from small patches to the entire body.

In this article, we list the types and causes of hyperpigmentation of skin. We also share some suggestions to help you avoid or reduce existing hyperpigmentation.

Know the causes of hyperpigmentation on skin

It's essential to know the primary cause behind the hyperpigmentation you’re experiencing to find out the best solutions for it.

Below we have enlisted the most commonly observed causes of hyperpigmentation on skin.

#1 Medicinal side effects

Certain medicines can make the skin more light-sensitive. (Image by Freepik)

Some drugs, like chemotherapy medicines, have the potential to cause hyperpigmentation on the skin due to their side effects.

Therefore, being aware of the consequences of the medicines you’re consuming is a must. Go through your prescription with a dermatologist to know what type of medicines in your list could potentially impact your skin.

#2 Sun exposure

With the depleting ozone layer, the threat of sun damage to the skin has increased (Image by Freepik)

The harmful effects of the sun’s UV rays are well known. The ever-increasing sales of sunscreens are proof of the effects too much sunlight can have on the skin.

The more time you spend outside exposing yourself to the UVA and UVB rays of the sun, the chances of developing hyperpigmentation increase.

#3 Hormonal changes

Developing hyperpigmentation in certain areas is common during pregnnacy. (Image by Freepik)

In females, pregnancy can lead to changes in hormone levels, which has a direct impact on melanin production by the skin. Moreover, medical ailments like Addison’s disease can disrupt hormone levels and lead to skin darkening.

#4 Smoking

Smoking can lead to reduction in brain functioning. (Image by Drobotdean on Freepik)

Smokers have darkened lips and other areas around their mouth. That's because smoking of any kind can cause hyperpigmentation around the areas of the mouth, giving you one more reason to quit it as soon as possible.

#5 Skin inflammation

Use a facewash with ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide to reduce acne marks (Image by Freepik)

The childhood wounds, the acne peeking through the skin and kitchen burns are all types of skin inflammation that leave behind darkened scars over the skin.

They may or may not heal with time. Skin inflammation makes the affected area darker than the usual skin color, so it's a cause of hyperpigmentation.

How can you prevent hyperpigmentation?

There's never a 100% chance to reduce hyperpigmentation, but taking the steps to lessen your risks is the best thing to do for your skin.

Here we list some of the preventive measures you can take towards the causes of hyperpigmentation in causing any harm to your skin.

Minimize your sun exposure. Use at least SPF30 sunscreen with a broad spectrum.

Opt for covered clothes that prevent UV rays from reaching the skin directly

Discuss your medicinal prescription with a dermatologist to be aware of the side effects your medicines can have and how to avoid them.

Inculcate products that contain skin-lightening ingredients like hydroquinone and retinol.

Niacinamide and glycolic acid are good skin actives that you can use for lightening dark spots and acne marks.

Hyperpigmentation is the darkening of certain areas of skin, which may be caused by several factors like medicines, sun exposure, etc.

If your skin is suffering from hyperpigmentation, make sure to attend regular appointments with your skin specialist, make sunscreen your best buddy, and adopt healthy skin practices.