Causes of Dandruff can vary from person to person, and dandruff is a common scalp condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It is characterized by flaking skin on the scalp, which can be accompanied by itching and redness.

While dandruff can be embarrassing and uncomfortable, it is not a serious condition and can be treated effectively.

Dry skin and yeast overgrowth are among the six common causes of dandruff

#1 Dry skin: One of the most common causes of dandruff is dry skin. When the scalp is dry, the skin cells can become flaky and fall off, resulting in dandruff. To treat dry skin-related dandruff, it is important to keep the scalp hydrated by using a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner. Avoid using hot tools and harsh chemicals that can dry out the scalp.

#2 Yeast overgrowth: Another common cause of dandruff is the overgrowth of yeast on the scalp. Yeast is a type of fungus that is naturally present on the skin, but when it grows uncontrollably, it can cause dandruff.

To treat yeast-related dandruff, it is important to use an anti-fungal shampoo or a medicated shampoo that contains ingredients like ketoconazole or selenium sulfide.

#3 Oily skin: Oily skin can also lead to dandruff, as the excess oil on the scalp can cause the skin cells to stick together and flake off. To treat oily skin-related dandruff, it is important to use a gentle shampoo that is specifically formulated for oily hair and scalp. Avoid using heavy oils or hair products that can make the scalp even oilier.

#4 Scalp psoriasis: Scalp psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that is one of the causes of dandruff like symptoms, including flaking and itching. To treat psoriasis-related dandruff, it is important to consult a dermatologist for proper diagnosis and treatment options, including medications, shampoos, light therapy, and oral medications.

#5 Hormonal changes: Hormonal changes in the body can also be a contributing factor to dandruff. Hormonal imbalances can disrupt the balance of oil on the scalp, leading to flaking and itching.

To treat dandruff caused by hormonal changes, it is important to maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly, which can help balance hormones.

#6 Not shampooing enough: Not shampooing your hair enough can also cause dandruff. When oils and dead skin cells build up on the scalp, they can cause flaking and itching.

To prevent any cause of dandruff by not shampooing enough, it is important to wash your hair regularly, at least once or twice a week.

In addition to treating the underlying causes of dandruff, here are tips on how to treat them & regain a healthy scalp -

Exfoliate: Gently exfoliating the scalp can help remove dead skin cells and improve scalp health. Use essential oils: Essential oils, such as tea tree oil, peppermint oil, and rosemary oil, have antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties that can help improve scalp health. Avoid tight hairstyles: Tight hairstyles, such as braids and ponytails, can cause irritation and breakage on the scalp. Keep a healthy diet: Eating a healthy diet that is rich in vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids can help improve overall health and scalp health. Avoid products with harsh chemicals: Using hair products that contain harsh chemicals can dry out the scalp, causing flaking and itching.

In conclusion, Dandruff is not a medical disease, but it can be treated successfully. Dryness, yeast overgrowth, oily scalp psoriasis, hormone levels, and insufficient shampooing are all factors that can lead to dandruff.

