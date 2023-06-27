CDC issues warning as first locally acquired malaria cases reported in US in 20 years

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued warnings to public health officials and doctors about locally acquired cases of malaria in the US.

That comes after five people caught the disease locally in the US for the first time since 2003. The CDC said:

"It is a medical emergency and should be treated accordingly. Patients suspected of having the diseases should be urgently evaluated in a facility that is able to provide rapid diagnosis and treatment within 24 hours."

How do you get malaria?

How do you get malaria?

People usually get the mosquito-borne illness by being bitten by an infected female Anopheles mosquito. These mosquitoes can get infected through biting an infected person.

It can also be transmitted from exposure to infected blood like from a mother to an unborn child or through blood transfusions. Often, it can transmit by sharing needles, too.

Malaria cases confirmed in Sarasota County and Texas

Malaria cases confirmed in Sarasota County and Texas

According to state officials, one case from Cameron County, Texas and four from Sarasota County, Florida have been confirmed. There's no evidence that the cases in the two states are related.

The patients in Texas and Florida have been treated and recovered, as per the advisory from the Florida Department of Health. The advisory, which was released on Monday, read:

"Residents have been advised to take precautions by applying bug spray, avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, and wearing long shirts and pants when possible, especially during sunrise and sunset when mosquitoes are most active.

According to the CDC, locally acquired malaria is rare in the US. While there are around 2,000 cases per year, they're often diagnosed in people traveling abroad. The last locally acquired case occurred in 1994 in Texas and in 2003 in Florida.

Risk of catching malaria in the US extremely low – according to CDC

The CDC said that even with new cases, the risk of getting this mosquito-borne illness is extremely low in the US. However, it warns that with the summer travel season ahead, more people could bring the illness back to the US.

The organization has also appealed to doctors and public health officials practicing in the regions where the cases occurred to be on the lookout for the illness.

What causes malaria?

It's an illness caused by the Plasmodium parasite. The mosquito-borne illness can spread to people through the bite of Anopheles mosquitoe and mostly takes place in hot and humid places.

When bitten, the mosquito bite injects parasites into the bloodstream, which leads to a variety of uncomfortable symptoms.

What are the symptoms of malaria?

What are the symptoms of malaria?

Common signs and symptoms include:

fever and chills

muscle aches

severe headaches

chest pain

fatigue

nausea and vomiting

diarrhea

cough

How can you prevent it?

The mosquito-borne illness can be prevented by taking certain precautionary steps, including:

applying mosquito repellent

using mosquito nets over beds

covering windows and doors by using screens

wearing long sleeves and pants to cover your skin

Malaria is not a contagious disease, but if not treated at the right time, the disease can cause serious health problems like trouble breathing, brain damage, organ failure, seizure and even death.

Early treatment with the right medications can cure the disease, prevent uncomfortable symptoms and also eliminate the infection from the body.

