CDC warns against highly contagious skin infection in the USA, here's who is at the most risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a recent warning regarding a highly contagious skin infection that is rapidly spreading across the United States.

This deadly skin infection has raised concerns due to its ability to transmit easily from person to person. Understanding who is at the greatest risk of contracting and spreading this infection is crucial for prevention and effective containment efforts.

In this blog post, we will explore the CDC's warning and identify the individuals who are most vulnerable.

Fungal infections can be dangerous, but here's what you should know about them.

C. auris is a fungus that's resistant to the usual antifungal drugs and can be found in the environment, including in public places like hospitals and nursing homes. The CDC says it's now a threat in the United States.

In a new paper published in the medical journal Annals of Internal Medicine, health officials reported that clinical cases of Candida auris increased steadily between 2019 and 2021. Experts saw an especially dramatic increase during that time period: From 2019 to 2021, cases increased from 476 to 1,471.

candida auris can cause severe skin infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning that a new type of fungus called Candida auris can cause severe infections with high death rates, but experts say there's no cause for alarm.

The CDC says the skin infection is not a threat to healthy people.

Although it doesn't pose a serious threat to the general public, Candida auris has become a significant problem for hospitals. In a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there has been a tripling of cases that are resistant to echinocandins -the most commonly used antifungal drug to treat Candida auris infections.

Personal hygiene is important to prevent skin infection.

The CDC notes that "in general, C. auris is not a threat to healthy people," but certain risk factors make you more susceptible to it. For instance, patients who have been placed on ventilators or long-term IV lines would be considered high risk.

While at this time the CDC has not identified any evidence of C. auris showing up in the USA, the health agency still recommends that concerned individuals contact their healthcare provider if they believe that they may have contracted the skin infection.

This is because early detection and treatment are believed to reduce the risk for serious complications.

In addition, since there is as of yet no vaccine or effective drug to treat C. auris, prevention through routine hygiene measures and staying clean is paramount.

