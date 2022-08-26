What Is Cedric McMillan’s Diet and Bodybuilding Workout Routine?

Cedric McMillan was a very popular American IFBB professional bodybuilder and United States Army instructor.
He was one of the top bodybuilders of the 21st century with a huge passion for bodybuilding. His last notable win was the 2017 Arnold Classic.
Cedric McMillan's Early Days
McMillan had an interest in muscular physiques since his childhood. After watching Conan-The Barbarian starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, he made the bodybuilding legend his idol and got really inspired by him.
McMillan joined the US army right after high school, and not long after, he participated in his first bodybuilding competition - the NPC South Carolina in 2007 winning the super heavyweight division.
In 2009, he earned his Pro card and built a reputation for his muscular physique. He was best known for his muscle mass and definition.
In this article, we will discuss Cedric McMillan’s diet and bodybuilding workout routine.
What was Cedric McMillan’s Diet?
McMillan typically had five to six meals per day. His diet included lots of lean protein, healthy fats, and carbs, which fulfilled all his nutrition requirements. When he prepared for competitions, McMillan made sure he took his macros moderately to get sculpted and lean.
Here’s what McMillan’s diet included:
Meal 1:
One banana
Oats
1 whole egg
6 egg whites
Meal 2:
A cup of rice
Chicken breasts
Spinach
Meal 3:
Sweet potatoes
Steak
Kale
Meal 4:
1 cup of rice
Whitefish
Meal 5:
Whey protein isolate
Meal 6:
Lettuce salad
Steak
Along with the aforementioned diet, McMillan also used to take a few supplements to enhance his gains, which included multivitamins and BCAAs.
McMillan’s Bodybuilding Workout Routine
Cedric McMillan had a muscular physique during his college days. He was in sports and had an enormous liking for bodybuilding.
McMillan’s workout routine varied a lot throughout his bodybuilding career, but he largely preferred working on his shoulders and back. He never counted reps, but he always aimed for low reps.
He liked to experiment with different exercises and techniques and switched his workout routines from time to time.
Here’s what Cedric McMillan’s workout looked like:
Chest workout
McMillan’s chest routine included the following four exercises with an average of 10 to 12 reps.
- Cable crossovers
- Pec deck flye
- Incline barbell press
- Low incline dumbbell flye
Back workout
For his back workout routine, McMillan did the following exercises:
- Lat pulldown
- Barbell row
- One arm cable pullover
- Hyperextension
Shoulder workout
McMillan preferred the following exercises for his shoulder routine:
- Cable lateral raise
- Smith machine press
- Forward dumbbell press
- Cable lateral raise
Legs workout
McMillan’s leg routine included:
- Seated leg curls
- Quad leg extensions
- Machine calf raise
- Lying leg curls
Arms routine
For his arms, the late bodybuilder preferred the following workouts:
- Standing barbell curls
- Overhead cable extension
- Concentration curls
- Decline lying triceps
Wednesday and Sunday were McMillan's recovery days.
Summary
Cedric McMillan was an inspiring fitness figure who had a great bodybuilding career. He was one of the hardest working and disciplined bodybuilders, attributing that to his time in the US army.
Some of his achievements during his bodybuilding career include:
Arnold Classic 2020: 6th
Japan Pro Men’s Bodybuilding 2019: 2nd
Romania Muscle Fest Pro Men’s Bodybuilding 2019: 1st
FitParade Pro Bodybuilding 2019: 1st
Arnold Classic 2019: 4th
Olympia 2018: 9th
Toronto Pro 2018: 3rd
Arnold Classic 2018: 3rd
Arnold Classic 2017: 1st
IFBB Ferringo Legacy Pro Men’s Open 2017: 2nd
IFBB San Marino Pro 2017: 1st
Olympia 2016: 7th
Arnold Classic Australia 2016: 2nd, etc
