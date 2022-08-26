What Is Cedric McMillan’s Diet and Bodybuilding Workout Routine?

Cedric McMillan was a very popular American IFBB professional bodybuilder and United States Army instructor.

He was one of the top bodybuilders of the 21st century with a huge passion for bodybuilding. His last notable win was the 2017 Arnold Classic.

Cedric McMillan's Early Days

McMillan had an interest in muscular physiques since his childhood. After watching Conan-The Barbarian starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, he made the bodybuilding legend his idol and got really inspired by him.

McMillan joined the US army right after high school, and not long after, he participated in his first bodybuilding competition - the NPC South Carolina in 2007 winning the super heavyweight division.

In 2009, he earned his Pro card and built a reputation for his muscular physique. He was best known for his muscle mass and definition.

In this article, we will discuss Cedric McMillan’s diet and bodybuilding workout routine.

What was Cedric McMillan’s Diet?

McMillan typically had five to six meals per day. His diet included lots of lean protein, healthy fats, and carbs, which fulfilled all his nutrition requirements. When he prepared for competitions, McMillan made sure he took his macros moderately to get sculpted and lean.

Here’s what McMillan’s diet included:

Meal 1:

One banana

Oats

1 whole egg

6 egg whites

Meal 2:

A cup of rice

Chicken breasts

Spinach

Meal 3:

Sweet potatoes

Steak

Kale

Meal 4:

1 cup of rice

Whitefish

Meal 5:

Whey protein isolate

Meal 6:

Lettuce salad

Steak

Along with the aforementioned diet, McMillan also used to take a few supplements to enhance his gains, which included multivitamins and BCAAs.

McMillan’s Bodybuilding Workout Routine

Cedric McMillan had a muscular physique during his college days. He was in sports and had an enormous liking for bodybuilding.

McMillan’s workout routine varied a lot throughout his bodybuilding career, but he largely preferred working on his shoulders and back. He never counted reps, but he always aimed for low reps.

He liked to experiment with different exercises and techniques and switched his workout routines from time to time.

Here’s what Cedric McMillan’s workout looked like:

Chest workout

McMillan’s chest routine included the following four exercises with an average of 10 to 12 reps.

Cable crossovers

Pec deck flye

Incline barbell press

Low incline dumbbell flye

Back workout

For his back workout routine, McMillan did the following exercises:

Lat pulldown

Barbell row

One arm cable pullover

Hyperextension

Shoulder workout

McMillan preferred the following exercises for his shoulder routine:

Cable lateral raise

Smith machine press

Forward dumbbell press

Cable lateral raise

Legs workout

McMillan’s leg routine included:

Seated leg curls

Quad leg extensions

Machine calf raise

Lying leg curls

Arms routine

For his arms, the late bodybuilder preferred the following workouts:

Standing barbell curls

Overhead cable extension

Concentration curls

Decline lying triceps

Wednesday and Sunday were McMillan's recovery days.

Summary

Cedric McMillan was an inspiring fitness figure who had a great bodybuilding career. He was one of the hardest working and disciplined bodybuilders, attributing that to his time in the US army.

Some of his achievements during his bodybuilding career include:

Arnold Classic 2020: 6th

Japan Pro Men’s Bodybuilding 2019: 2nd

Romania Muscle Fest Pro Men’s Bodybuilding 2019: 1st

FitParade Pro Bodybuilding 2019: 1st

Arnold Classic 2019: 4th

Olympia 2018: 9th

Toronto Pro 2018: 3rd

Arnold Classic 2018: 3rd

Arnold Classic 2017: 1st

IFBB Ferringo Legacy Pro Men’s Open 2017: 2nd

IFBB San Marino Pro 2017: 1st

Olympia 2016: 7th

Arnold Classic Australia 2016: 2nd, etc

