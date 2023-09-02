Cheerios for Babies? Here’s finding out how safe it is for infants!

Cheerios for babies is a widely debated subject revolving around one of the most globally popular cereals ever. Cheerios was introduced to the world in 1941 with the name "Cheerioats." This oat cereal has been ruling hearts ever since, and having it for the first time is almost a rite of passage in many families.

However, when it comes to giving this food to babies, there are a number of factors to keep in mind. Doubts regarding the safety of Cheerios for babies are not uncommon for parents to have.

The Original Cheerios may be given to babies as young as 9 months. However, the same could not be said of the other flavors of the brand. This is mainly because of the difference in ingredients for the flavored variants of the cereal. There could be risks from allergens or other diseases posed by certain variants containing certain ingredients.

When can babies have Cheerios?

Cheerios can be safely given to babies as young as 9 months. (Image by RDNE Stock Project via Pexels)

Original Cheerios can be introduced to babies at 8 or 9 months. It is safe to give them Cheerios as soon as they can pick them up and bring them to their mouths. However, the flavored variant might contain ingredients such as honey and nuts, which should be introduced only after 12 months of age.

Original Cheerios are low in sugar and sodium, iron-fortified, and contain no honey. The cereals could be a good snack for babies to start practicing eating solid foods.

Are Cheerios healthy for babies?

Original Cheerios for babies stand to be the best option. (Image via Pexels)

The answer to this is a simple yes if it is the "Original Cheerios" variant. The Original Cheerios contain a good amount of fiber and other vital nutrients such as zinc, calcium, and folate. It is also low in sugar and sodium.

Cheerios, however, do contain tripotassium phosphate, which is a stabilizer and a preservative. Phosphates are added to a range of processed foods and are usually considered safe if taken in limited quantities. However, certain studies have found them to lead to excess phosphate intake. Although it is not considered a problem for healthy individuals, those with kidney conditions might be more sensitive to the effects that phosphates can have. It is advisable for them to consult their primary care provider before including such foods in their diet.

Be aware of the presence of allergens such as nuts and gluten in Cheerios for babies. Honey can pose a risk of botulism in infants, while allergenic ingredients can be dangerous to anyone who is sensitive to them.

Can Cheerios for babies be a choking hazard?

Although theoretically one can choke on any food, choking hazards are considered for the absolute safety of infants. When it comes to Cheerios, it is designed to dissolve easily in the least bit of liquid, including saliva, and become mushy and pasty in texture. This way, it requires very little chewing to be broken down completely.

However, Cheerios, or any meal for that matter, can get temporarily stuck to the tongue of a baby at times, causing the child to gag. If one finds this to be the case, it is advisable for the adult to soak the cereal in a bit of milk or water before feeding it to the baby.

It should be noted that O-shaped cereals from certain brands that are not Cheerios for babies might not dissolve as easily as Cheerios do, posing a choking risk for infants. However, if the baby is at the stage of self-feeding, the overall risk of choking remains low. Always ensure a safe environment for babies to have their food in. It should be free of anything that might be considered a choking hazard.

Cheerios for babies could be a fun way to get infants started on solid food. They are also easily dissolvable and digestible and maintain good gut health owing to their fiber content.

However, it is always important for parents to be duly informed on the subject of the meals given to babies for the first time. Not only does it define a shift in diet, affecting the overall health of the child, but it also determines the suitability of certain products for the majority of their lives.