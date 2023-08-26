Chemical Peel: Unlocking the secret to erasing pigmentation

A chemical peel is a solution that consists of certain gentle acids used to remove the layers of dead cells on the skin and to reveal the youthful, delicate skin underneath.

Chemical peels have gained much popularity for their efficacy in exfoliating layers of damaged skin. Its role in dermatologic procedures and easy applicability even at home make it a potent solution for a range of skin problems.

From acne to wrinkles, a chemical peel possesses the ability to help with a lot of deep-seated skin complications that require more than just the application of creams and lotions.

However, one of the prime issues that chemical peeling can help with is pigmentation or hyperpigmentation of the skin. The condition is often caused as a sign of premature aging by sun damage. It happens when the harmful UV rays of the sun burn the melanin in your skin causing dark spots.

Hyperpigmentation can also be caused by the improper use of chemical products on the skin. In these cases, a chemical peel can effectively remove the damaged skin layers to help remove the problem from its root.

Chemical Peel for Hyperpigmentation

The degrees of chemical peeling will depend on how severe the issue is. (Image by Anna Shvets via Pexels)

While looking for a chemical peel for pigmentation, there are a lot many things that one should keep in mind. Chemical peels contain acids, so the treatments that are done professionally are carried out by dermatological experts.

There are mainly three types of chemical peel that are carried out professionally, based on how deep the skin requires to be exfoliated:

1. Superficial Peels

Superficial peels are recommended by dermatologists when skin problems affect only the outer layer of the skin, which is known as the epidermis. These peels do not seep into deeper layers, thereby posing a lower risk of side effects. The skin is likely to recover sooner from a superficial peel than the others on this list.

For a superficial peel, one might have to take around five sessions to see visible results. Again, it is the gentlest of the peels and could take only a week to heal completely. You can have a superficial chemical peel once every two weeks or a month. It is crucial to wear sunscreen if you are getting a chemical peel done.

2. Medium-depth Peels

This type of chemical peel may be recommended for resolving issues regarding fine lines or creases, sun damage, minor scars from acne, or some levels of hyperpigmentation. Medium-depth peels usually cause swellings and blisters 48 hours after the treatment. It can take around 7-14 days to heal from it.

The dermatologist will generally provide a healing solution with this type of treatment so that it can speed up the rate of recovery. Sun exposure should completely be avoided during the time of healing following this procedure.

Additionally, your skin expert may also prescribe you an antiviral medication which might be taken for about 14 days. Makeup should be worn after a minimum of 5-7 days.

3. Deep Peels

Deep peels are not usually prescribed if the complications aren’t severe. These penetrate deeply and affect almost the inner layer, that is the dermis of the skin. Deep peels are generally prescribed if the individual has moderate to severe creases and wrinkles, sun damage, or hyperpigmentation.

These chemical peels usually take about 14-21 days to heal. The individual undergoing this treatment is strictly required to recover at home. They should take a course of antiviral medication for 10-14 days. The face should be washed with a healing solution between 4-6 times a day.

A thick moisturizer should be applied for 14 days or more, following a healing ointment. Make-up should be avoided for at least 14 days. Exposure to the sun should be completely avoided for 3-6 months.

Types of acids for hyperpigmentation peel

Chemical peeling for hyperpigmentation contains different kinds of acids. (Image via iStockphoto)

Hyperpigmentation can be effectively reduced by chemical peels containing certain exfoliative acids in solutions. These usually include the following:

Alpha-hydroxy acids: These are gentle exfoliants that can be used at home for treating minor issues. They usually included agents such as citric acid, glycolic acid, and lactic acid.

These are gentle exfoliants that can be used at home for treating minor issues. They usually included agents such as citric acid, glycolic acid, and lactic acid. Beta-hydroxy acids: Usually recommended for skin prone to severe acne and one that has enlarged pores, these types of acids can be used easily on a dermatologist's prescription. One example of beta-hydroxy acid is Salicylic acid.

Usually recommended for skin prone to severe acne and one that has enlarged pores, these types of acids can be used easily on a dermatologist's prescription. One example of beta-hydroxy acid is Salicylic acid. Trichloroacetic acid: This is a powerful acidic agent that is usually prescribed by doctors in deep or medium peeling treatments.

This is a powerful acidic agent that is usually prescribed by doctors in deep or medium peeling treatments. Phenol: This powerful agent is strictly used in deep peels.

Chemical peels for at-home treatments

At-home chemical peeling treatments contain acids in lower concentrations (Image via iStockphoto)

Presently, you can find a range of commercial skincare products containing some of the agents mentioned above in lower concentrations that may help improve your skin over time. These products might not give you any visibly dramatic result in an instant, but are always the better alternatives for maintaining the overall health of your skin.

Glycolic acid: This can help reduce minor pigmentation problems on the surface level and signs of aging such as fine lines and spots due to sun damage.

This can help reduce minor pigmentation problems on the surface level and signs of aging such as fine lines and spots due to sun damage. Lactic acid: Recommended especially for hyperpigmentation caused by sun damage, this is also a potent agent for reducing the appearance of creases and wrinkles.

Recommended especially for hyperpigmentation caused by sun damage, this is also a potent agent for reducing the appearance of creases and wrinkles. Mandelic acid: This mainly benefits in the cases of uneven skin tone and redness. It helps to penetrate and exfoliate well, revealing even-toned youthful skin underneath.

This mainly benefits in the cases of uneven skin tone and redness. It helps to penetrate and exfoliate well, revealing even-toned youthful skin underneath. Salicylic acid: It is mainly recommended for oily skin that is prone to acne.

Chemical peels are often recommended by physicians on the basis of the particular skin issue and its complexion. It is vital for anyone to be aware of the side effects of chemical peels which can include severe burns and permanent discoloration in some cases.

Using products with lower concentrations of acids is safe on a weekly basis. However, for more severe conditions it is always advisable for one to approach an expert for consultation and procedure.

In any case, chemical peeling is an incredible solution for the problem of skin pigmentation and should be given a try if your skin is not too sensitive to the agents. Not only does it remove the buildup of dead skin cells but it also helps to reveal new glowing skin and promote skin cell regeneration.

All in all, a chemical peel is a good way of reversing some of the major damages caused to our skin by our environment on a daily.