Chemical peels: Types, benefits and risks

A chemical peel is a popular skin-resurfacing procedure that involves the application of a chemical solution to the skin, resulting in the removal of its top layers.

This process promotes the growth of new, smoother skin, addressing issues like wrinkles, scars and discoloration. It comes in various types, each catering to specific skin concerns and depths.

In this article, we explore the different types of it, their benefits, potential risks and how to prepare for the procedure.

Types of chemical peels

The deep peel eliminates skin cells further into the skin. (Cottonbro Studio/Pexels)

Light chemical peel: The light peel, also known as a superficial peel, targets the outer layer of skin, the epidermis.

It effectively treats fine wrinkles, acne, uneven skin tone and dryness. The procedure can be performed every two to five weeks, but repeated treatments may be necessary to achieve the desired results fully.

Medium chemical peel: A medium peel penetrates the epidermis and reaches portions of the upper dermis. It's ideal for treating wrinkles, acne scars and uneven skin tone.

While a single session can offer significant improvements, additional treatments may be required for maintenance and optimal outcomes.

Deep chemical peel: The deep peel removes skin cells even deeper, making it ideal for treating deeper wrinkles, scars or precancerous growths.

Unlike lighter and medium peels, a deep peel typically provides a full effect with a single treatment, eliminating the need for repeat procedures.

Chemical peel at home: While professional chemical peels are the most effective and safest option, some individuals attempt at-home peels.

However, it's crucial to exercise extreme caution, as DIY peels can lead to adverse reactions and complications. Professional dermatologists have the knowledge and expertise to choose the appropriate peel and application method, significantly reducing the risk of side effects and ensuring better results.

Risks associated with chemical peels

Although the peels are generally safe when performed by experienced professionals, they can carry certain risks and side effects, including:

Redness, scabbing and swelling: After a peel, temporary redness, scabbing and swelling may occur, especially with medium and deep peels.

Scarring: In rare cases, peels can lead to scarring, which is more common in the lower facial area. Antibiotics and steroid medications can help minimize the appearance of scars.

Changes in skin color: Hyperpigmentation (darker skin) or hypopigmentation (lighter skin) may result from a peel. These issues are more prevalent in individuals with brown or black skin and may sometimes become permanent.

Infection: A peel can increase risk of bacterial, fungal, or viral infections, like herpes flare-ups.

Heart, kidney or liver damage: Deep peels using phenol can harm the heart, kidneys and liver. To reduce this risk, the procedure is performed in intervals, limiting exposure to phenol.

Preparation for a chemical peel

It's critical to prepare both physically and mentally before beginning treatment. (Cottonbro Studio/Pexels)

Before undergoing treatment, it's essential to prepare both physically and mentally. Consider the following steps:

Choose a knowledgeable professional: Select a dermatologist or dermatologic surgeon with expertise in peels and a deep understanding of various skin types and concerns.

Medical history and physical exam: Provide your doctor with a comprehensive medical history, and undergo a physical exam. That allows the doctor to determine the most suitable type of peel for your specific needs.

Discuss expectations and risks: Have an open conversation with your doctor about your expectations, motivations and potential risks. Understand the number of treatments required, expected healing time and possible results.

Follow pre-treatment recommendations: Your doctor may prescribe antiviral medication to prevent viral infections, recommend retinoid cream for skin healing or suggest bleaching agents to reduce side effect risks.

Chemical peels offer a valuable solution for treating various skin concerns, including wrinkles, scars and discoloration.

By understanding the different types of peels and the preparation necessary for the procedure, individuals can make informed decisions about improving their skin appearance.

Remember to consult a professional dermatologist for safe and effective treatments, and follow post-treatment care instructions diligently to achieve the best results for healthy and glowing skin.