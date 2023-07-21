Children’s stainless steel CUPKIN cups recalled over lead levels

The famous Cupkin cup lands in trouble as Soojimus voluntarily recalls about 346,000 cups after they were found to have high lead levels. Soojimus is a brand that produces and sells these tumbler-like cups for children that have become hot favorites for them. The sudden recall shocked the global community of Cupkin consumers, with everybody worrying over their kids’ health.

Soojimus announced a recall for the double-walled stainless steel cups on July 20. These cups were found to contain lead at levels that exceeded the federal ban on lead content. As per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, lead is a toxic metal and can have adverse health effects on children if ingested.

Cupkin cups to be immediately taken away from children

Soojimus issued a recall for their 8-ounce and 12-ounce cup models. These sizes are sold in pairs and come in a range of 12 beautiful colors. A matching straw is also included in the cup for easy sipping of liquids from it by kids.

Soojimus issues recall of Cupkin cups (Image via Baby Chick)

These Cupkin cups were sold online at a cost of $20 each at the brand’s website and also on Amazon, being available from January 2018 till March 2023. The Cupkin cup recall was directed by the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday for around 346,000 cups that contained high lead levels.

The cups that were manufactured in China exceeded the limits of federal lead content permissibility, as has been reported by the officials. Consumers were asked to "immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns against the ingestion of lead

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned against the contamination of lead in blood. This can severely impact a child’s capacity to learn and pay attention, factors that ultimately determine academic achievements. The damage from lead exposure could be permanent.

Anyone who has bought these Cupkin toddler cups with straws can contact the brand, Soojimus, for a refund. Amazon and Soojimus are currently trying to directly contact known purchasers.

No injuries from the cups have been reported as of yet. However, since there are no visible symptoms of lead exposure in a child, the CDC recommends blood tests as the best possible way to determine any exposure.

If you think that your child might have been exposed to lead, the CDC advises consulting your healthcare provider immediately about obtaining a blood test.