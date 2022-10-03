Chloe Grace Moretz on How Her Relationship with Food Finally Started to Change

Chloe Grace Moretz has said that despite following a rigorous calorie deficit diet, she had a long-standing unhealthy relationship with food and never felt completely fulfilled.

The 24-year-old, who has spent most of her life traveling or working on a set since she was 5, describes her time at home and her exercise routine while under quarantine:

“In quarantine, I’ve paused the trainer workouts. For the first time, I’ve realized I have the ability to continue the regular exercise on my own, although it may not be as intense.”

The American actress said in the Shape magazine cover story for the month of March that she now concentrates on conscious eating, consuming what she wants and makes wise food decisions.

How Chloe Grace Moretz Changed her Eating Habits

Chloe Grace Moretz, a former child star, improved her health and well-being by limiting her alcohol consumption to the weekends. She did that after noting how a glass of wine a night impacted her mental clarity.

It hasn't been easy, though. The Greta actress has said that she's no longer a devoted pescatarian because being in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic made her yearn for chicken.

In 2016, a picture of the actor entering a hotel while holding a stack of pizzas emerged. Someone altered the photo of Moretz, who was then a teenager and wearing a black romper and heels to resemble 'Legs Go All the Way Up' Griffin from the Family Guy television show. It gained popularity and became an internet meme.

She recalled thinking:

"I just remember sitting there and thinking, 'My body is being used as a joke, and it's something that I can't change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram.” She said in an interview, "Everyone was making fun of my body, and I brought it up with someone and they were like, 'Oh, shut the f--- up; it's funny.'"

Chloe Grace Moretz continued by saying that the image still gives her nightmares. Even understanding how self-conscious some people might feel at that age, things were difficult for her.

Chloë Grace Moretz @ChloeGMoretz Going vegetarian was probably one of the best decisions I've ever made Going vegetarian was probably one of the best decisions I've ever made

Chloe Grace Moretz has revealed her transition to vegetarianism on Twitter. She saya that, although she occasionally has fish, she has pretty much cut out all meat from her diet. Despite it being challenging at this time of year, Moretz says that it has been her best act.

She continued by going in-depth about her dietary limitations, saying that in addition to not eating meat, she also doesn't consume dairy. That makes Moretz a semi-vegan.

Takeaway

Chloe Grace Moretz has finally talked about what happened when the meme became popular, despite the fact things weren't easy for her initially. Hopefully, it serves as a reminder to those who produce the kind of stuff that individuals (and feelings) shown in the photographs should be realistic.

Given that Moretz is content with her dietary changes, it's safe to assume that she is adhering to vegetarianism or pescatarianism correctly.

