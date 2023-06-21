Choosing the Optimal Treatment: Ice or Heat for Pulled Muscle?

Should you use ice or heat for pulled muscle? Have you ever faced this dilemma? If yes, then we are here to help you out!

When treating an injury, ice and heat have different effects. If you're trying to heal a muscle strain, applying ice and applying heat to the wounded area is a good idea as they will complement one another and frequently operate together. Future injuries might be prevented by working with both during recuperation.

Read on to understand what would be the better choice--ice or heat for pulled muscle.

What is a Pulled Muscle?

Before getting to the answer to the question--ice or heat for pulled muscle?, let us understand what pulled muscle is.

An injury in which muscle fibers or tendons (the fibrous tissues that join muscles to bones) are overstretched or torn is referred to as a pulled muscle, also known as a muscle strain. It frequently occurs due to poor lifting techniques, overuse, or repeated motions, sudden or excessive force given to the muscle, or all of the above.

Choosing ice or heat for pulled muscle depends on the site of injury. (Image via Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska)

A pulled muscle can range in severity from moderate strains with little damage to severe strains with extensive muscle fiber tears. The back, neck, shoulders, hamstrings, quadriceps, and calf muscles are common sites for muscular strains.

Common Symptoms of Pulled Muscle

A torn muscle may cause the following symptoms:

Discomfort or pain at the site of injury.

Redness, bruising, or swelling in the impacted area.

Muscle weakness and restricted range of motion.

Rigidity or muscle spasms.

Movement difficulty or pain during muscle contraction.

Rest, ice or cold therapy, compression, and elevation (the RICE method) are common self-care techniques used to treat torn muscles. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs), a class of over-the-counter painkillers, may also aid in controlling pain and inflammation. In more extreme circumstances, physical rehabilitation or medical attention can be required.

Ice or Heat for Pulled Muscle: What Should You Use?

Depending on the severity of the injury and the symptoms you're exhibiting, you should decide between the two. Let us look at cold therapy and heat therapy to help you determine whether to choose heat or ice for muscle strain:

Cold Therapy

In general, during the acute period of a pulled muscle, which is the first 48 to 72 hours following the injury, cold therapy, also known as cryotherapy, is advised. Pain, edema, and inflammation are all reduced by cold therapy.

Vasoconstriction, which is brought on by the cold temperature and narrows blood vessels, and lowers blood flow to the damaged area, helps to reduce swelling and inflammation. Additionally, it numbs the area, relieving the pain.

Applying ice or heat for pulled muscle depends on various factors. (Image via Unsplash/ Benjamin Wedemeyer)

You can use ice packs, cold compresses, or even a bag of frozen veggies wrapped in a small towel to apply cold therapy. Every two to three hours, apply the cold pack to the wounded region for 15 to 20 minutes. Use a handkerchief or other covering to prevent your skin from coming into touch with the ice.

Hot Therapy

Thermotherapy, often known as hot therapy, is typically advised following the acute period of the injury, typically 48 to 72 hours later. Heat aids in blood circulation, muscle relaxation, and healing. When muscular tightness and stiffness are more pronounced in the subacute and chronic phases of the injury, it is especially helpful.

Applying heat therapy can be done in a number of ways, including with a hot water bottle, heating pad, heated towel, or warm bath. To prevent skin burns, make sure the temperature is warm and cozy and not unbearably hot. You can apply heat several times each day for 20 to 30 minutes at a time.

You may think of whether to apply ice or heat for pulled muscle, but remember these can offer momentary comfort and help manage symptoms. However, it is crucial to speak with a healthcare provider for a precise diagnosis and suitable treatment plan for a torn muscle. On the basis of the seriousness and particular requirements of your injury, they can offer personalized guidance.

Poll : 0 votes