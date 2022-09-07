Chris Hemsworth Teams Up with His Dad for a Wholesome Father-Son Workout Session

Chris Hemsworth is one of the fittest professional actors in Hollywood, possibly only surpassed by The Rock in terms of his commitment to working out. The Thor actor's passion for exercise has also helped him become well-known in the fitness industry. But Hemsworth is not the only member of his family who enjoys working out.

In celebration of Father's Day in Australia, Chris Hemsworth joined his father, Craig, 67, for a strenuous workout, which the actor posted on Instagram on September 4. The duo collaborated to put the entire body to the test for Sunday's workout.

Hemsworth is used to changing his physical appearance for films. For his 2020 movie, Extraction, the actor had to gain a significant amount of muscle in order to play a Black Ops mercenary. Likewise, he also made headlines for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth developed his powerful physique through rigorous training and dieting since playing the role of Thor required it.

The Australian actor disclosed that he used bodyweight exercises throughout the production to facilitate his physique makeover. The 38-year-old specifically focused on speed, agility, and power instead of using free weights.

More about Chris Hemsworth's workout session with his dad

Chris, who is renowned for his power and focus in the gym, claims that some of his earliest and fondest childhood memories involve working out with his father. In the clip posted on Instagram, one can see the duo doing the following workouts:

Bicep curls - 12 times

Push up claps- 10 times

Farmer's carry for 10 metres

Medicine balls pass- 10 times

Medicine ball front squat to throw- 10 times

The activities in the workout, drawn from Hemsworth's fitness app Centr, are all meant to be performed with a partner. As can be seen, it consists of five exercises that must be performed for a total of 10 reps. One must do the exercises for five rounds altogether, with a sixty-second break after the last round.

In the clip, Chris Hemsworth praised his dad. He said,

“Just had a really fun training session with my dad, thought I was going to teach him a thing or two but turns out the old dog has a few tricks up his sleeve.”

Chris continued by saying that when he was a kid, his father used to make hurdles out of scraps of wood. Finally, he wished his father a happy father’s day.

This comes after Chris finished filming in Sydney for the Mad Max prequel Furiosa last week. His father is set to make a brief appearance in the movie as a post-apocalyptic biker.

The Hemsworth family and fitness go hand in hand. Chris Hemsworth joined his brother Liam Hemsworth earlier this year for a rigorous Pilates workout. Chris called the exercise "tough" and suggested Pilates to anyone looking for a strenuous core workout.

Wrapping Up

While working out, Chris Hemsworth reflected on his family's benefits from fitness and wrote about them in the post's caption. Hemsworth's dad assisted him in training so that he could take part in a 110-meter hurdle competition even though they lived on a steep hill.

Hemsworth demonstrated a caffeine-based smoothie mix that he frequently consumes before and during workouts to stay energized. He prepares smoothies with almond milk, ice, frozen bananas, oats, protein powder, coconut coffee, and chocolate to provide him with steady energy throughout the day.

