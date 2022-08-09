Circuit training is a form of exercise that involves moving quickly through a series of exercises, resting for a short period, and repeating the circuit. This type of training is great for beginners because it helps you push your body in new ways while avoiding injuries due to high-impact exercises like running or jumping. If you're ready to take your workout to the next level and get started with circuit training, here are some basic exercises to try!

Best Circuit Training Exercises For Beginners

Circuit training might benefit beginners by preparing them for tougher exercises as they progress. It should also help them find the right mix suited to their abilities and motivation.

1. Squat and Biceps Curl

To do the squat and biceps curl,

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

Bend your knees and lower into a squat, keeping your back straight and core tight.

Lift the weights straight up in front of you; do not let them sink below shoulder level when lifting or lowering them.

Repeat for the desired number of repetitions, then switch between legs for another set (or two).

2. Lunge with Overhead Triceps Extension

To do this combination of lunge and triceps extension,

Stand straight, with your feet hip-width apart and a dumbbell in each hand. Extend your arms straight above your head (but don’t lock out the elbows).

Lunge forward with your right leg and bend your left knee so that it’s parallel to the floor—your shin will be perpendicular to the floor at this point—and hold this position for a second before returning to the starting position again.

Repeat on the opposite side for one rep; complete 10 reps per set.

3. Push-Up and Rotation

Push-ups are a great exercise for the chest, shoulders, and triceps. To do a push-up,

Get into position with your hands directly beneath your shoulders and your feet together.

Bend at the waist so that your body forms a straight line from head to toe, then lower yourself down until your upper arms are parallel to the floor (or as close as possible).

Push back up to the starting position by extending through your elbows and squeezing those muscles at the top of each rep.

To make this move more difficult, add rotation! During each rep, rotate until one arm is completely straightened out in front of you while keeping that same bend in the opposite knee—then lower yourself back down as normal before rotating back into place on top of it. Repeat with both sides for one set; if you need to take a break during this exercise, just rest for 30 seconds between sets.

4. Triceps Dip and Knee Drive

To perform this exercise, you'll need to find a bench or box that is wide enough for your feet to comfortably sit on.

If you're using a bench, place it at about knee height and make sure that it's stable.

Sit down with your knees bent, then straighten them so that they are in front of you.

Place your hands on either side of the bench and keep them close together (as if starting an invisible handshake).

Keeping everything else still, bend forward at the waist until your upper body is parallel with the floor—you should feel a stretch in your rear deltoids and triceps as well as in other areas of the upper body (including potentially some shoulder pain).

At this point, bend one foot up toward your shin while keeping the other planted on its spot; then bring it back down again before repeating with both feet planted firmly on their spots.

Once you've completed several sets doing this variation of dips (with each set consisting of around 20 repetitions), reverse the course by putting both feet up instead while bending forward until they touch each other or nearly do so; repeat this motion several times before continuing with additional rounds of regular dips as described above.

5. Plank with Hip Dips

In the starting position, keep your body in a straight line from head to heels. Your hands should be underneath your shoulders and your feet should be directly under your hips.

From this position, slowly lower one hip into the air by bending at the waist and twisting away from that side as you bring it down.

Return to the starting position (still maintaining the correct posture) before repeating with the other side.

6. Easy Indoor Cardio Circuit

Warm up with a 5-minute walk on the treadmill, elliptical, or any other cardio machine of your choice.

Do each exercise for 30 seconds, one after another without resting in between exercises:

Jumping jacks (raise hands above head, then bring them down)

High knees (kick feet up as fast as possible)

Sumo squats (stand with feet wider than hip-width apart, squat down until thighs are parallel to the floor)

Repeat the circuit 3 times for a total of 15 minutes and rest for 1 minute between circuits.

Conclusion

Circuit training is a great way to get started with weight training. It is a low-impact form of exercise that can be done at home or in a gym, and it works all parts of the body. You can do this type of workout for as little as 10 minutes at a time, making it convenient for both busy schedules and those who want to focus on specific areas such as their arms or abs. With just some simple equipment like dumbbells or resistance bands, you will be able to create an effective routine that will help build muscle mass while burning fat faster than traditional cardio exercises alone!

