Clean Clothes, Healthy Skin: The Safety of Detergent for Sensitive Skin

Do you have sensitive skin? If so, chances are you've done your fair share of trials and errors when it comes to choosing detergent for sensitive skin.

You might have chosen a healthy product that only made things worse or tried the opposite approach—using harsh detergents that don't agree with your skin. Needless to say, it's important to find a happy medium between these two extremes.

While it's true that there are no hard-and-fast rules for what type of detergent works best for sensitive skin, there are some general guidelines that can help guide you in your search for a safer way to clean your clothes.

Why Are Detergents Harmful to Sensitive Skin?

Some chemicals in the detergent can be harmful to your skin. (Image via unsplash / sarah brown)

The skin is our body's largest organ, and it acts as a protective barrier between our body and the environment. Sensitive skin is a condition where the skin reacts negatively to environmental factors, such as chemicals and fragrances. Many detergents contain harsh chemicals and fragrances that can irritate sensitive skin, causing itching, redness, and other symptoms.

Some common chemicals found in laundry detergents, such as sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laurete sulfate, are known to be harsh on the skin. Fragrances are also a common culprit of skin irritation, as they can contain a variety of chemicals that can trigger allergic reactions. For those who are prone to allergic reactions, opt for some effective and natural remedies to try.

The Importance of the PH Level in Detergents

Using a detergent of low pH level might help. (Image via pexels / rodnae productions)

The pH level of a detergent is important for the skin's natural protective barrier, which prevents toxins from entering your body. It also helps keep your immune system healthy so that you can fight off infections and diseases more easily. The pH level also plays an important role in helping your skin heal itself after it has been damaged by chemicals or UV rays (the sun).

If you are using a detergent with a low pH level, then it could cause cracks in the protective layer of oil on top of your skin, making it easier for bacteria to get into these cracks and cause infection.

Detergent Ingredients That Can Irritate Sensitive Skin

It's important to know about the chemical ingredients used in detergent. (Image via pexels /roadnae)

1) Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS): This is a foaming agent that's often used in detergents and shampoos because it's cheap to make and easy to use, but it can irritate sensitive skin.

2) Nonylphenol ethoxylates (NPEs): These detergent chemicals help create suds while cleaning clothes. Some people have allergic reactions to these chemicals, which can be found in household cleaners such as dishwashing liquid or hand soap.

3) Polyethylene glycols (PEGs): These substances are used as emulsifiers in many personal care products like makeup remover wipes, but when combined with certain types of synthetic fragrances found in laundry detergents, PEGs can cause itching rashes on sensitive skin types.

Is There Any Safe Detergent for Sensitive Skin?

Look for fragrance-free ingredient. (image via unsplash / julianna arjes)

Fortunately, you can find safe detergent for sensitive skin. Many brands now offer detergents that are free from harsh chemicals and fragrances, making them safe for different types of skin. Look for detergents that are labeled as "hypoallergenic," "fragrance-free," and "gentle on skin."

Natural detergents, such as those made from plant-based ingredients, can also be a good option for people with sensitive skin. Detergent for sensitive skin is often free from harsh chemicals and fragrances, making them less likely to cause skin irritation.

Tips for Choosing Laundry Soap for Sensitive Skin

Avoid harsh chemicals. (image via pexels / anna shvets)

When choosing a detergent for sensitive skin, it's important to consider several factors. Here are some tips to help you choose the best detergent for sensitive skin for your needs:

Read the label: Look for detergents that are labeled as "hypoallergenic," "fragrance-free," and "gentle on skin." Avoid harsh chemicals: Avoid detergents that contain harsh chemicals, such as sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate. Try natural detergents: Consider using natural detergent for sensitive skin, such as those made from plant-based ingredients. Test it out: Before washing your clothes with a new detergent, test it out on a small patch of skin to ensure that it doesn't cause any skin irritation.

In conclusion, choosing a safe detergent for sensitive skin is crucial to maintaining healthy and comfortable skin. By selecting detergent for sensitive skin that are free from harsh chemicals and fragrances, and testing them out before use, people with sensitive skin can keep their clothes clean without risking skin irritation.

With so many safe detergents available, there's no reason for anyone to suffer from skin irritation caused by laundry detergent.

Poll : 0 votes