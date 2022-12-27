Cleft lip and cleft palate can be understood as orofacial defects from the birth that affect babies.

Cleft lip can be understood as a condition where babies have an opening or split in their lips which can be both big and small. On the other hand, cleft palate can be understood as a condition where babies are not able to properly close the roof of their mouth during the early development stages that include inside the wombs. Both cleft lip and cleft palate tend to impact about seven thousand babies annually in the United States only.

In this article, we will discuss the symptoms, causes, and diagnosis of cleft lip and cleft palate, which will help with an overall better understanding of the situation.

These conditions are often developed in easly stages, most likely when baby is in womb. (Image via Unsplash/Minnie Zhou)

Symptoms of Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate

The symptoms of cleft lip and cleft palate tend to vary as both affect the different parts of the face.

The most common symptom of cleft lip tends to be split on the lips. The large opening might also affect baby’s feeding as milk can come out of their mouths. Additionally, some babies can also suffer from dental problems.

The general symptoms of the cleft palate tend to be frequent ear infections due to problems in the Eustachian tubes of the child. If these infections are not treated properly, they can also lead to hearing loss. Speech problems are also amongst the symptoms of cleft lip and palate along with the nasal-like quality to the voice.

Causes of Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate

The specific causes of cleft lip and palate remain unknown, however, they can be a result of both environmental and genetic factors. The development of clefts is more likely when parents pass this condition on to their genetics.

Several factors during pregnancy that can also increase the likelihood of cleft lip and palate. These include diabetics, consuming drugs, drinking alcohol, cigarette smoking, and a shortage of prenatal vitamins in the body.

Diagnosis of Cleft Lip and Cleft Palate

Cleft lip and palate can sometimes be diagnosed with the help of ultrasound while your child is still in the womb. High frequency sound waves help in making the image of your baby while it is still inside your body. If your doctor identifies the condition, they can also get it tested for other genetic problems such as velocardiofacial syndrome, which is a larger genetic syndrome.

The treatment of cleft lip and palate usually depends upon the severity of these conditions. However, they generally involve multiple surgeries that help with the reconstruction of the face and closing the split. Additionally, the treatment also varies from child to child. For instance, if a child is suffering from speech problems, you might also need to work with a speech pathologist.

Bottom Line

Parents play a huge role in how children goes through this condition. (Image via Unsplash/ Aditya Romansa)

Cleft lip and cleft palate are more common conditions than people are aware of. The functionality of these conditions depends on the severity and tends to vary from child to child. The treatment most usually revolves around surgeries for facial reconstruction. However, it is important that you properly take advice from a group of medical professionals and work accordingly. You should also properly communicate with your children to cope with the condition and build their self-esteem.

