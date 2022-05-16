How to Perform the Close Grip Bench Press: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

A close grip bench press is one of the best ways to work on arm muscle growth in your chest and triceps.

While this exercise differs from the traditional bench press, with a closer grip offering different benefits and focusing on different muscles, it can be a very effective upper body strength-building exercise for men.

A close grip bench press is when you perform the barbell bench press while using a grip that's closer than shoulder-width apart.

How to Do Close Grip Bench Press with Correct Form

For extra muscle size and strength, the close grip bench press is an excellent exercise to include in any push or upper body routines.

The steps below will help you do it correctly.

If you are going to lift weight, be sure to use a spotter or smith machine for safety.

Set up a flat bench station or a flat bench/power rack combination.

Put the barbell on the rack at the correct level so that you can grip and lift it easily.

Fill the barbell with weight resistance, based on your fitness level.

Lie down on your bench with a close grip.

Lift the bar with assistance from the rack, and lock your arms straight above you.

Inhale while slowly bringing the bar down to your chest.

As you do that, keep your elbows tight to your body.

Exhale, and push the bar upward by using your triceps muscles.

When your arms are fully extended, lock them into place.

Repeat this exercise for the recommended number of repetitions, and return the bar to its resting place on the rack.

Tips and Techniques for Close Grip Bench Press

Weight training requires your full attention to technique, form and function. Performing any resistance exercise improperly can be counterproductive.

Follow these tips to perform a close grip bench press safely and effectively:

Use a spotter, or do this exercise on a smith machine.

Keep your hands about shoulder-width apart on the bar, and keep your elbows close to your body while you lift, so that you work your triceps muscles effectively.

Don't bounce the bar off your chest, as that can hurt you.

Do the exercise slowly, with good form.

To reduce your risk of injury, use the appropriate amount of weight resistance for your fitness level.

Don't lift too much, or you may hurt yourself. During the exercise, keep your hips on the bench.

When you lift a barbell, hold it with a full standard grip (your thumb and fingers wrapped around the bar) so that you don't drop it.

If you experience wrist or shoulder discomfort that doesn't feel right, stop doing this exercise.

Benefits of Close Grip Bench Press

1) Triceps Activation

As your hands get closer to the bar, more of the weight is transferred to the triceps and less to the sternoclavicular part of the pecs. This is why, if your triceps are a weakness in your pressing strength, the tight grip bench can be used to strengthen them.

2) Strengthens the lockout

The close grip is used by many powerlifters and others who wish to bench a lot of weight to improve their tricep strength and, as a result, their lockout. If you're having trouble reaching the peak of the lift, try this exercise to improve your tricep strength and hypertrophy. To notice significant effects, incorporate it into your routine for at least a few weeks, with a greater emphasis on it.

3) Upper Chest Activation

An alternative to bench pressing with a close grip is to use a smith machine. The upper chest will be activated more due to the fact that your arms are closer to your body, but the exact form you're using will determine that. The muscle group you concentrate on the most will be the one that gets the most work.

Common Mistakes

The close grip bench press is a terrific exercise to mix up your upper-body workout, but there are a few typical pitfalls to avoid.

1) No Spotter or Smith Machine

If you’re new to weight lifting, don’t try this exercise till you are comfortable with it and have a spotter. If a spotter is unavailable, and you want to do the exercise, be conservative with the weight loads, and continue working on good form and technique.

2) Proper Grip

Your thumb and fingers should be wrapped around the bar during this exercise. A false grip (thumb and fingers on the same side of the bar) increases your risk of dropping the weight and injuring yourself.

3) Improper Posture

Do not lift your hips off of the bench during a press. Tht may be an indicator that the weight is too heavy, so reduce the weight as needed, and pay attention to good body mechanics.

4) Not breathing properly

When performing a bench press, many people instinctively hold their breath as they lower the bar to their chest. However, that can cause increased pressure inside your body that can result in injury. Instead, inhale slowly as you bring the bar down, and exhale as you push it back up to starting position.

Bottom Line

The close grip bench press is a great exercise for those interested in building up their triceps and strengthening their chest muscles.

Careful attention to your form, consistency and increased weight will help you reach your goals much more quickly with this great exercise.

