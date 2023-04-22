For many people, a morning cup of coffee is an essential part of their daily routine. But what if you're looking to reduce your caffeine intake or simply want to try something new? Luckily, there are plenty of coffee alternatives that can provide a similar energy boost without the jitters or crashes that can come with drinking too much coffee. In this article, we'll explore the top 5 coffee alternatives for a healthier morning routine.

Healthy Coffee Alternatives

Here are 5 coffee alternatives for a healthier morning routine.

1) Matcha

Matcha, a coffee alternative (Image via Pexels)

Matcha is a type of green tea that's been ground into a fine powder. Unlike regular green tea, which is steeped and then discarded, matcha is consumed whole, which means you get all the nutrients and caffeine from the tea leaves. Matcha contains about half the amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee, but it also contains L-theanine, an amino acid that helps to promote a state of calm alertness.

To make matcha, you'll need a bamboo whisk and a special bowl called a chawan. Sift 1-2 teaspoons of matcha into the chawan, then add about 1/4 cup of hot (but not boiling) water. Use the whisk to blend the matcha and water together until it's frothy and well-combined. Add more water if necessary, then enjoy your matcha!

2) Yerba mate

Yerba Mate, one of the healthy coffee alternatives (Image via Pexels)

Yerba mate is a traditional South American beverage that's made from the leaves of the yerba mate plant. It's known for its high caffeine content and its ability to provide a sustained energy boost without the jitters or crashes that can come with drinking too much coffee. Yerba mate also contains a variety of other nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

To make yerba mate, you'll need a gourd or a mug, a metal straw called a bombilla, and some loose yerba mate leaves. Fill the gourd about 3/4 full with yerba mate leaves, then pour hot (but not boiling) water over the leaves. Insert the bombilla into the gourd and sip the yerba mate through the straw. You can also add sweeteners like honey or sugar if you prefer.

3) Golden Milk

Golden milk made from turmeric can be one of the coffee alternatives (Image via Pexels)

Golden milk is a traditional Ayurvedic beverage that's made from a blend of turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper, and milk (or a non-dairy milk alternative). Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, while ginger and cinnamon can help boost immunity and reduce inflammation. Golden milk is also a great source of calcium and other nutrients.

To make golden milk, combine 1 teaspoon of turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon of ginger, 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon, and a pinch of black pepper in a saucepan. Add 1 cup of milk or a non-dairy milk alternative, then heat the mixture over medium-low heat until it's hot but not boiling. Whisk the mixture together to combine the ingredients, then pour it into a mug and enjoy.

4) Chicory Root Coffee

Coffee alternatives (Image via Dr.Axe)

Chicory root coffee is a caffeine-free alternative to coffee that's made from roasted chicory root. It has a similar taste and aroma to coffee, but without the caffeine content. Chicory root also contains inulin, a type of prebiotic fiber that can help to promote healthy digestion.

To make chicory root coffee, grind the roasted chicory root into a fine powder, then brew it in a coffee maker or French press. You can also add milk or sweeteners if you prefer.

5) Kombucha

One of the coffee alternatives - Image via Pexels

Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage that's made from sweetened tea and a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast. It's known for its probiotic properties, which can help support a healthy gut and boost immunity. Kombucha also contains a small amount of caffeine and B vitamins, which can help provide a mild energy boost.

To make kombucha, you'll need a SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast), black tea, sugar, and a fermentation vessel. Brew a pot of strong black tea, then stir in some sugar until it's dissolved. Let the tea cool to room temperature, then pour it into the fermentation vessel along with the SCOBY. Cover the vessel with a cloth or paper towel, then let it ferment for 7-10 days. Once the kombucha is ready, you can bottle it and enjoy it as is or flavor it with fruit, herbs, or spices.

If you're looking for a healthy coffee alternative, there are plenty of options to choose from. Matcha, yerba mate, golden milk, chicory root coffee, and kombucha are all great options that can provide a similar energy boost without the jitters or crashes that can come with drinking too much coffee. Each of these alternatives has its own unique set of benefits, so feel free to experiment and find the one that works best for you. Whether you're looking to reduce your caffeine intake or simply want to try something new, these coffee alternatives are a great way to start your day off on a healthy note.

