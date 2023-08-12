Colonoscopy prep drink: What it is and how to drink the solution easily?

Heading up for a colonoscopy test? Your doctor might have advised you to consume a colonoscopy prep drink.

But what exactly is this drink? Is it necessary to consume the drink before a colonoscopy test? Keep reading to learn a few important things about colonoscopy prep drink, including what it is and how to consume it correctly and safely.

What is the colonoscopy prep drink?

Colonoscopy drink is available in different forms. (Photo via Pexels/EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA)

The colonoscopy drink is basically a liquid laxative formula that helps clear the bowels and makes irregularities and other concerns easier to spot during a colonoscopy procedure. A colonoscopy test is done to examine the internal parts of an individual’s bowels. The procedure further allows for the right diagnosis and treatment.

A colonoscopy prep drink is important because, without it, your healthcare provider will not be able to see your bowels clearly and may also ask you to undergo the test again. This, as a result, can delay your diagnosis and treatments and also cause complications.

What do you drink before a colonoscopy?

Colonoscopy drinks vary depending on your needs and health conditions. (Photo via Pexels/Thirdman)

Colonoscopy prep drinks can vary depending on your needs and health conditions. While some prep drinks are available as powders that need to be mixed in water before consumption, others come as ready-to-drink options.

Some examples of colonoscopy prep drinks may include the following:

TriLyte

Suprep

GoLytely

NuLytely

MiraAX

Your healthcare provider may recommend any one of the following colonoscopy prep drinks before the procedure.

When it comes to its consumption, the instructions may vary depending on the drink. But there’s nothing to worry about as your doctor will guide you and give instructions on how you can consume the prep drink correctly.

Your healthcare provider will make a preparation plan beforehand customized to your individual situation and help you prepare for the colonoscopy procedure as well.

How to drink colonoscopy prep without throwing up?

(Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Many people consume the colonoscopy prep drink very easily, but others may find its taste a bit weird and may throw up. The good news is that you can combine the prep solution with a flavored drink to counteract its saltiness. However, you must always consult your doctor before doing this.

Besides there are several other ways to consume the colonoscopy prep drink easily. Some easy ways include:

Opt for a flavor packet

Many colonoscopy prep drinks are available in different flavor options such as lemon, pineapple and berry. If you find the drink to be very salty, go for one of these flavor packets to make the prep drink taste much better and easy to swallow.

Chill the prep drink

Before drinking your prep solution, refrigerate it to make it taste better. Chilling the drink will make it palatable and also help you consume it very easily. Also, don’t forget to shake your prep drink before consumption.

Refrigerate the drink. (Photo via Pexels/Jessica Lewis)

Consume it with other juices

After you’ve drank a glass of your colonoscopy prep drink, consume a few sips of apple juice or any other juice of your choice. Doing this will change the taste of your mouth and will also help you finish the entire prep solution easily. Just make sure you don’t consume any dark-colored juices with the prep solution.

Split the doses of the prep drink

Splitting the doses of the colonoscopy drink can also make it easier for you to consume it. Your healthcare provider can give you specific instructions on how you can split your doses and drink them without any difficulty. Splitting the doses can boost stool clearance and also improve the tolerability of the solution.

Your doctor can also advise you to drink half of the solution in the evening or the night before your colonoscopy test, and the second half later during the night.

Lastly, you can also use a straw to easily drink the solution. Using a straw will make the drink go down easier and faster and also help you consume it without any difficulty.

Use a straw. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Keep in mind that you need to prepare for your colonoscopy test several days in advance and also change your diet according to your doctor’s instructions. Your healthcare provider will advise you to consume a low-fiber diet for at least three days, followed by a liquid diet on the last day before the test.

On the final evening before the procedure, you’ll be asked to take the colonoscopy drink to prepare your bowels for the test.